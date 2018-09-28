Santa Maria
Pool bash for teens planned for Saturday
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety will hold an “End of Summer Pool Bash” for teens in the seventh through 12th grades from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, 600 S. McClelland St.
Free hot dogs, snacks and drinks (while supplies last) will be provided by the “Crowd” car club. The task force and community organization One Nation 805 will have information booths, and music will be provided by DJ Tymless.
The event is free with an Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center membership or $5 for nonmembers.
The Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety exists to ensure safe and healthy opportunities to reduce youth violence by mobilizing and aligning community resources through prevention, intervention, enforcement and re-entry.
For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Santa Maria
Library hosts makerspace program twice weekly
The Santa Maria Public Library’s popular all-ages makerspace program is expanding to twice a week.
Now on Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m., there will be free instruction on use of machines and technology in the program, as well as a separate project to complete independently.
The library will continue to host free maker activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Mentoring will be provided, but makers are encouraged to work both independently and with other makers to explore new avenues of creativity.
Join library staff, volunteers and Hancock College student interns in the Edwin and Jeanne Woods Learning Center for a variety of projects each week, ranging from technology to crafting.
View upcoming dates and projects at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.
Funding for makerspace program is provided through a grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office in partnership with Hancock.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and closed Sundays.
For more information, call 805-925-0994.
Santa Maria
Dia de Los Muertos Festival set for Oct. 27
The lives of passed loved ones will be celebrated at the Dia de Los Muertos Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St.
Th free family-friendly event will feature entertainment, activities for youth, food and crafts vendors.
Be part of the celebration by creating a colorful altar (ofrenda) to honor a passed loved one, family member, friend or celebrity in the Dia de Los Muertos tradition. The offerings are the centerpieces of the festival and participants are encouraged to be as creative as possible. The deadline to register for an altar is Oct. 19.
There will also be a Catrines and Catrinas Contest. Dress up in the spirit of Day of the Dead. Awards will be given to the best catrin/catrina ensemble. Registration will take place on-site.
For more information, call the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260, or visit www.cityofsantamaria.org.