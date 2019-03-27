Santa Maria
Police seek suspects in East Enos Drive stabbing
Santa Maria Police officers are looking for suspects in a stabbing that occurred about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Enos Drive, just east of Broadway.
A Police Department spokesman said the initial call indicated a couple of family members were fighting, and when officers arrived one of those involved dropped a knife.
The victim suffered a stab wound to an arm and abrasions from two people striking him with fists, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
The investigation is ongoing and no other information was available at press time.
Two vehicles veer off Hwy 166 in crash
Two vehicles veered off Highway 166 and down an embankment in a collision near Twitchell Dam on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties responded to the call just after 4 p.m.
Upon arrival, emergency crews determined that a sedan and Ford pickup truck were 30 feet off the road and approximately 15 feet down an embankment, according to emergency scanner traffic.
One person was reportedly able to self-extricate from one of the vehicles.
Multiple tow trucks were called to the scene, with a special request for tow cables, to help pull the vehicles back onto the highway.
Discarded smoking materials caused fire in Solvang housing complex
Investigators determined a fire that heavily damaged a multifamily housing complex Saturday morning in Solvang was started by “careless discarding of smoking materials,” according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Six residents of the building in the 500 block of North Alisal Road were displaced by the fire that heavily damaged rooms on two stories of the structure, and fire officials said the American Red Cross is helping them with accommodations.
County Fire units were called to the location a few minutes before 10 a.m. and arrived to find flames pouring from a couple of the building’s windows.
Firefighters began a search for anyone still inside as they launched an interior attack on the fire, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, public information officer for the County Fire Department.
All the residents were already out of the building, and no injuries were reported, he said.
Firefighters were able to knock down the flames quickly to prevent the fire from spreading through the rest of the building.
Hartmann sets local office hours in Solvang, Vandenberg Village
Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann will meet with constituents during upcoming local office hours in Solvang and Vandenberg Village.
Constituent office hours in Solvang are scheduled 10 to 11 a.m. April 3 at the Veterans Memorial Building at 1745 Mission Drive.
Then later that day, Hartmann will meet with constituents in Vandenberg Village from 4 to 6 p.m. at 3745 Constellation Road.
Hartmann said she is interested in meeting with residents, community leaders and business owners in order to hear about community vitality ideas, learn about and share upcoming projects and to answer questions residents of those areas have about local issues.
Constituents may drop in, as appointments are not needed.
Hartmann also plans to meet with South Coast constituents from 2 to 3 p.m. April 11 in the patio of Blaze Pizza, at 6546 Pardall Road, in Isla Vista.