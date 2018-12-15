Santa Maria
Police seek gunman who robbed store
Santa Maria police are looking for a man who robbed a store at gunpoint and escaped on foot Friday evening.
Officers went to a store in the 300 block of South Blosser Road on a report of a business robbery that just occurred and found a masked man had entered, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register.
The man was given an undisclosed but large sum of cash and fled the business Eastbound on foot, said Sgt. Scott Casey of the Santa Maria Police Department.
Casey said the suspect is described as a white or light-skinned Hispanic man in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a medium build.
Investigators released a photograph of the robber from the store’s surveillance camera and asked that anyone who recognizes man call the Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or leave an anonymous tip on the Police Department tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
Casey said the investigation is continuing.
Santa Barbara County
High surf advisory starts Sunday night
A high surf advisory has been issued for the Central Coast from 9 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service warns that very large and potentially damaging surf of 18 to 25 feet is expected with local sets up to 28 feet bringing a threat of beach erosion. Dangerous breaking waves are likely in Morro Bay Harbor.
The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management also warns that onshore winds and tides will combine with very high surf to generate flooding of low areas along the shore during this time. Dangerous, battering waves are expected. Caution is urged.