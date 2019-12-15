SANTA MARIA
Police searching for attempted assault suspect
Police are searching for a man who is suspected of trying to assault a girl early Saturday morning, is wanted for multiple felonies and is considered armed and dangerous.
The Santa Maria Police Department is searching for Hugo Garcia Ramirez, 40, and a felony warrant has been issued for his arrest, said Detective Sgt. Jesus Valle.
Officers went to a residence in the 500 block of West Donovan Road about 1:23 a.m. in response to an assault that had just occurred and contacted a juvenile girl at a nearby residence, Valle said.
The girl told officers a man who lives at the house, identified as Ramirez, had just tried to assault her while using a firearm to make threats against her, Valle said.
She was uninjured and managed to escape from the rear of the house, then made it to the nearby residence, where police were notified, he said.
All indications were that the suspect was still inside the residence, so the Santa Maria Police Department and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department SWAT teams, as well as members of SMPD Crisis Negotiation Team, were deployed.
Santa Maria Fire Department units and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Air Support Unit were also engaged.
After several hours, the SWAT teams made tactical entries into the residence and into a vehicle in the driveway; however, Ramirez was not found in either location.
Valle said investigators believe he escaped prior to the initial police response.
Santa Maria police investigators are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Forest Service says Cave fire fully contained
The Cave fire that ignited Nov. 25 was declared 100% contained Saturday by U.S. Forest Service officials with Los Padres National Forest.
Los Padres public information officer Andrew Madsen announced the full containment about 5:20 p.m. .
The fire burned a total of 3,126 acres, but the cause is still under investigation, he said.
At one point, fire officials said 2,410 structures were threatened by the fast-moving fire and thousands of residents were evacuated, but Madsen said no homes were damaged.
He also said no firefighters were injured, although at the peak, nearly 1,000 firefighters battled the blaze in steep, rugged terrain.
The Cave fire broke out about 4:15 p.m. Nov. 25 near Highway 154 and Painted Cave Road and, driven by Sundowner winds, exploded to 3,100 acres by midnight.
Firefighters were assisted in the battle by steady rainfall that moved into the area the second night.
SANTA MARIA
DUI checkpoint nets one unlicensed driver
One driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a license or with a suspended or revoked license during a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint conducted by the Santa Maria Police Department from Friday night into Saturday morning.
No one was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the checkpoint at 1900 S. Broadway, where 296 vehicles were screened between 6 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday.
No arrests were made for possession of illegal drugs or other criminal charges and no vehicles were towed away, said Police Chief Phillip C. Hansen.
DUI checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, Hansen said.
Last year the Santa Maria Police Department investigated 191 DUI collisions that killed four people and injured 32 others.
The Police Department planned to conduct a DUI saturation patrol Saturday as well.
Hansen noted people caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect the arrest to cost about $13,500, including fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses, in addition to possible jail time.
Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.