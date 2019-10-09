SANTA MARIA
Police make 70+ traffic stops in safety operation on Betteravia Road
More than 70 vehicle stops were conducted between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday along the Betteravia Road corridor by several Santa Maria Police Department officers as part of a traffic safety operation, a department spokesman said.
Several citations were issued and multiple warnings were delivered to drivers during the operation between South Broadway and Highway 101, said Sgt. M. McGehee.
The goal of the operation was not only enforcement of traffic laws but also to educate the public on the need for safe driving, McGehee said, adding the Police Department will continue to conduct such operations on a sporadic basis.
SANTA MARIA
CHP to conduct free child safety seat checks Saturday
Officers from the Santa Maria Area Office of the California Highway Patrol will conduct free checks of child passenger safety seats Saturday in Santa Maria, a CHP spokesman said.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot at 2220 S. Bradley Road, officers will inspect child safety seats and make sure they are properly installed, CHP Officer Benjamin Smith said.
He noted that officers will not be checking people for driver's licenses or insurance, and no citations will be issued.
You have free articles remaining.
Smith said four out of five child passenger safety seats are installed or incorrectly adjusted.
“Let us inspect your child safety seat and help you install it correctly,” he said.
For more information, call CHP Officer Danny Maher at 805-549-3261.
LOMPOC
Queen of Angels Church to host Harvest Festival this weekend
The Queen of Angels Catholic Church at 3495 Rucker Road is inviting the community to attend its annual Harvest Festival, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
The event, which is free to attend, will include live entertainment, games and pony rides for children, as well as a Cherry Tree with 243 prizes, a slime booth, a jingle board, face painting and a jump house.
Drought-tolerant plants will be for sale, multicultural food booths will be available Saturday, and there will be a chicken and beef barbecue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, contact the church at 805-733-2735.