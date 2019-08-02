SANTA MARIA
Police investigating shooting on Kingston Drive
Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in a residential neighborhood in the northwestern part of the city.
Officers and Santa Maria Fire Department crews responded around 3:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Kingston Drive. Upon their arrival, crews discovered a male victim with "serious" injuries.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment. Specifics about his injuries were not immediately available.
Police are investigating the incident to identify a suspect. Pedestrians were asked to avoid the area.
SANTA BARBARA
Gem Faire coming to Earl Warren Showgrounds
The Gem Faire premier jewelry and bead show will return to the Earl Warren Showgrounds at 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara on Friday through Sunday, Aug. 16 to 18.
Exhibitors from all over the world will be onsite with a large selection of fine jewelry, crystals, gemstones, beads, minerals, fossils and more, an event spokeswoman said.
Attendees can take advantage of buying loose gemstones, raw minerals, bead strands, finished jewelry, fashion accessories, supplies and tools direct from importers and wholesalers, the spokeswoman said.
Jewelry repair and cleaning as well as ring-sizing services also will be available.
Hours will be noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The $7 admission is valid for the entire weekend.
For more information, visit www.gemfaire.com or contact Gem Faire Inc. at 503-252-8300 or info@gemfaire.com.