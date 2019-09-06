SANTA MARIA
Police fear missing teen victim of sexual exploitation
Santa Maria Police on Thursday asked for the public’s help to locate a missing 13-year-old the department believes is at-risk of sexual exploitation.
Serenity Chavez was reported missing around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, a police spokesman said. She is a Hispanic female, approximately 5 feet tall, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Chavez is at risk or suspected of being a victim of sexual exploitation, the spokesman said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
BUELLTON
Fire damages attic, walls of U-Haul business
Fire damaged a U-Haul rental business in Buellton but was quickly extinguished Wednesday evening, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
A report of a structure fire about 5:50 p.m. sent four engines to the U-Haul location in the 600 block of Avenue of Flags, where the first crew to arrive found light smoke coming from the front of the building, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Firefighters entered the structure and found fire in the attic and walls, which was quickly extinguished, Bertucelli said, adding that crews performing overhaul found no additional fire in the building.
Damage was limited mostly to smoke damage to the interior and contents, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by County Fire.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Man injured when run over by own car near Los Olivos
A man identified only as being in his early 50s suffered significant injuries when he was run over by his own car Thursday morning near Los Olivos, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.
Two County Fire engines responded to the 3200 block of Live Oak Road about 9 a.m. for a reported vehicle crash and found the injured man, said department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The man was airlifted by CalSTAR helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Bertucelli said it’s unclear how the man was run over by the vehicle, and no other information was available on the incident, which is under investigation.
LOMPOC
Wingstop fast food restaurant opens for business
Lompoc's newest fast food restaurant officially opened for business Thursday, and plenty of customers were on hand to try the eatery's acclaimed selection of chicken wings.
Wingstop began operation at 1413 North H St., next door to The Habit Burger and Grill. The dining establishment is known for its menu of classic and boneless chicken wings that are seasoned in a wide offering of flavors.
A steady stream of customers filtered through the new restaurant on its opening day.
The restaurant occupies a storefront that had previously hosted a Chipotle Mexican Grill from December 2016 to July 2018.
Wingstop was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company reported that, as of May, it was operating or had franchised more than 1,250 restaurants across the globe.