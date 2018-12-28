Santa Maria
85-year-old pedestrian killed in South Broadway vehicle collision
Santa Maria Police have identified the 85-year-old man who was struck and killed by a passing vehicle Wednesday night on South Broadway.
The decedent has been identified as Rodolfo Tovar Rodriguez, of Santa Maria.
Officers responded to report of a vehicle collision in the 1400 block of south Broadway just before 6 p.m., according to Lt. Russ Mengel, who said Rodriguez was located in the southbound lanes of Broadway. Rodriguez was transported with major injuries to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash, said Mengel, who added that Rodriguez appeared to be attempting to cross the road prior to the collision. The southbound lanes were briefly closed Wednesday night and again Thursday morning for investigating officers.
The investigation by the Police Department's Traffic Bureau will continue.
Mengel said officials are continuing to look for anyone who may have witnessed the collision. Individuals who have not already spoken with officers are urged to contact Officer Javier Velazquez at 805-928-3781, ext. 1338.
Santa Maria
Two residents arrested after alleged property crime spree
Two Santa Maria residents were arrested this week after a series of alleged property thefts across the Central Coast during the holiday season that involved more than 1,000 items.
Andrea Reyes, 34, was arrested Monday and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of false personation, identity theft, credit card fraud, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, and destroying/concealing evidence, among other charges, said a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Dustin Kinsey, 40, was arrested Wednesday and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of stolen property, committing a felony while on bail, intending to avoid vehicle registration requirements and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The investigation began Dec. 17 after deputies assigned to the Santa Maria substation responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle in Orcutt, the spokeswoman said. Following the theft, there were numerous fraudulent transactions on the victim’s credit and debit cards.
Surveillance footage obtained from several sources captured video of the suspect, which deputies later identified as Reyes, the spokeswoman said. During Reyes’ arrest, more than 1,000 items of property were found, including U.S. mail and parcels, credit and debit cards, purses, bags, makeup and newly bought electronics.
As owners of the items were contacted, deputies discovered the alleged crimes extended across Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo County and involved numerous victims, the spokeswoman said. Through the course of the investigation, Kinsey was identified as an involved suspect by deputies and arrested.
The investigation also led deputies to a storage unit in Santa Maria, where investigators served a search warrant on Wednesday and recovered a substantial amount of stolen property that included electronics, purses, makeup and an unregistered firearm, the spokeswoman said.
Due to the large number of items recovered, anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the sheriff’s Santa Maria substation at 805-934-6150 or the nonemergency line at 805-683-2724. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 805-681-4171 or online at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.
Santa Maria
Curbside Christmas tree pickup to begin Monday
Discarded Christmas trees will be collected on residential trash collection routes at no charge from Monday, Dec. 31, to Saturday, Jan. 5.
The city asks that residents place Christmas trees on the curb at least three feet away from trash containers during the scheduled collection day — which is one day later than normal during holiday weeks. The trees must be free of all stands, tinsel and ornaments. Flocked trees will not be accepted.
Charges will apply for any trees picked up after Jan. 5.
Those with questions are asked to contact the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.
Santa Maria
No trash collection services on New Year's Day
There will be no waste collection services or street sweeping in Santa Maria on Tuesday due to New Year’s Day.
During holiday weeks, street sweeping and residential collection services occur one day later than usual. The city asks that residents place residential containers outside by 6:30 a.m.
The Santa Maria Regional Landfill and all city administrative offices will be closed on Tuesday and reopen on Wednesday.