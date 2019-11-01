SANTA MARIA
Orcutt man arrested on suspicion of drug, ammunition possession
The Santa Maria Police Department Special Enforcement Team on Wednesday arrested an Orcutt man for illegal possession of drugs and ammunition after serving a search warrant on Via Santa Maria.
Special enforcement officers arrested 58-year-old Paul Bendele, of Orcutt, on Oct. 30 following an investigation and search warrant in the 1300 block of Via Santa Maria, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.
Officers discovered approximately 73 gram of heroin allegedly packaged for sale, scales, packaging and other evidence of drug sales. Additionally, officers found several rounds of ammunition, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Magallon said the department received assistance from the FBI.
Bendele was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and held without bail on suspicion of sales and transportation of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of ammunition and probation violation.
Scott Boutilier joins Community Bank of Santa Maria
Scott Boutilier has joined Community Bank of Santa Maria as vice president and commercial lender, said Janet Silveria, president and chief executive officer.
Born and raised in Great Falls, Montana, Boutilier earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration, with concentrations in finance and marketing, at Carroll College in Helena, Montana.
He started his banking career in 2007 and over his career gained experience in commercial and personal lending, operations and information technology.
Silveria said Boutilier also developed an understanding of community banking and a strong sense of giving back, which is aligned with the bank’s values.
Community Bank of Santa Maria opened for business in March 2001 and employs a staff of 55 in two branch locations and its administrative office.
For more information, visit yourcbsm.com.
Cleanup scheduled at cemetery grounds
The Santa Maria Cemetery District will conduct its next cleanup of cemetery grounds from Nov. 4 through 8.
The public is encouraged to remove any flowers that they would like to save on or before Sunday, cemetery manager Becky Badenell said.
During the cleanup, cemetery personnel will remove items from graves, including all fresh and artificial flowers, flags, balloons and stakes.
According to cemetery district rules, all flowers must be in the vases of headstones at all times, and any item in violation of the rules will be removed.
Badenell said that any objects protruding into the mowing area will be removed, and that no plantings, balloons, stakes, glass, fences or barricades are allowed on the gravesite or in the surrounding trees.
The cemetery, which was established in 1917, is located at 1501 S. College Drive.