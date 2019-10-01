SANTA MARIA
One person injured in three-vehicle collision on Hwy 101
One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday on southbound Highway 101 in Santa Maria.
Santa Maria Fire Department responded to the 6:45 a.m. crash, which involved two cars that had veered off the side of Highway 101, south of Stowell Road, and a third car that went off the shoulder into shrubbery, according to Battalion Chief Tony Clayburg. One vehicle hit a sign on the side of the freeway.
One patient was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
The California Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate, Clayburg said. The collision did not result in any lane closures on the highway.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Fire near Buellton held at 3 acres, roads reopened
Santa Barbara County Fire crews were able to hold the forward progress of a vegetation fire that burned near 441 Kendale Place in Buellton to three acres on Monday.
The first reports of a vegetation fire came in just before 2 p.m., and because of the location of the fire and weather conditions, the first response included multiple engines and an air unit, according to Daniel Bertucelli of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Upon arrival, fire crews found a half-acre vegetation fire burning with a moderate rate of spread, but due to the conditions and the fire’s proximity to a nearby neighborhood a second alarm was sounded for additional resources.
With the help of the air units, fire crews were able to stop forward progress in a little over an hour despite the additional complication of downed power lines in the area.
Ballard Canyon Road was closed in the area by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office during the firefighting effort, but all related road closures were lifted shortly afterward.
SANTA MARIA
City Council to discuss proposed water, sewer rate increases
The Santa Maria City Council will consider proposed increases for water and sewer rates during Tuesday's council meeting.
The proposed increases to water and sewer fees are necessary to account for increased costs to the water and sewer utilities, a city spokesman said. The city’s last increase for water and sewer rates occurred in July 2017.
A single-family home with a ¾-inch meter would pay an additional $14.63 each month to use 15 units of water in 2020. Monthly rates would continue to go up at a rate of $5.75 in 2021, $5.93 in 2022 and $6.30 in 2023.
One unit is equal to 100 cubic feet of water, or approximately 748 gallons.
Notices discussing the proposed changes are being distributed with utility bills. The notice is also posted on the city’s website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/utilities under “Rates.”
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in City Council chambers at City Hall, 110 E. Cook St.
Written protests to the proposed rate increases must be received before the public hearing concludes.
The City Council would be unable to approve the increases if a majority of the city's approximately 22,000 water customers lodged protests.
Vandenberg AFB
Unarmed missile test launch planned for Wednesday
A test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, is scheduled to take place from Vandenberg Air Force Base in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 2.
The operational test launch is planned for a window between 1:13 and 7:13 a.m. from northern VAFB. The purpose of the test, according to Air Force Global Strike Command, is to “validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.”
The Minuteman III missile system is the only ground-based nuclear weapon system utilized by the U.S.
The most recent Minuteman III test launch from VAFB occurred May 9.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
CHP officers to join Nipomo kids to celebrate International Walk to School Day
Central Coast California Highway Patrol officers will join Dana Elementary School students Wednesday to mark International Walk to School Day, CHP Officer Mike Poelking said.
Multiple officers from the CHP’s Coastal Division, San Luis Obispo Area Office and Santa Maria Area Office will gather with students, their family members and friends at 8 a.m. in front of the school at 920 W. Tefft St.
The walk is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m., when officers will assist children walking and crossing streets en route to the campus, Poelking said.
CHP mascot CHIPper will also be on hand to encourage students to practice pedestrian and bicycle safety to and from school as well as all other times.
Poelking said Walk to School Day events are designed to help create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance of such issues as increasing physical activity, traffic congestion issues, environmental concern and building connections between families, schools and the greater community.
In the United States, International Walk to School Day is expected to include more than 5,000 events across all 50 states, with events also taking place in 40 countries around the world, he said.
For more information, visit www.walktoschool.org and www.saferoutesinfo.org.