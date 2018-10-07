Santa Maria
One man injured in head-on crash at Brown Road and Hwy 1
One person was hospitalized with serious injuries following a head-on collision east of Santa Maria early Saturday morning.
At about 6:17 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire, along with County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol personnel, a CALSTAR helicopter and an American Medical Response ambulance, responded to the area of Brown Road and Highway 1, east of Santa Maria, to a report of a head-on crash involving two passenger vehicles.
Upon arrival, units found that there was one occupant in each vehicle. A male driver in one was complaining of serious injuries and airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, he added.
The CHP is investigating the crash.
Santa Maria
Two unmet transit needs public workshops scheduled
As a requirement of the California Transportation Development Act, Santa Maria Area Transit conducts an annual public input meeting to improve existing service and to identify future needs. The city of Santa Maria currently uses 100 percent of its TDA funds for public transportation.
Two workshops on unmet transit needs will be held Nov. 6 at noon and 5:30 p.m., both in Shepard Hall on the first floor at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St.
For those who are unable to attend but would like to provide comments, mail them to the City of Santa Maria, 110 S. Pine St., Room 221, Santa Maria CA 93458. Residents may also call 805-925-0951, ext. 2170, for more information or to provide comments, which are being accepted through Nov. 16.
Santa Maria Area Transit runs fixed-route bus service within the city, as well as Dial-A-Ride service.
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations to participate in the meeting should contact SMAT at least three working days prior to the meeting at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225. A Spanish translator will be available at the hearing.
Santa Maria
Library plans succulent plant exchange in Shepard Hall
The Santa Maria Public Library will hold a succulent plant exchange from 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 in Shepard Hall, located on the first floor.
The event is free and open to all ages.
Attendees are asked to bring pest-free clippings of favorite succulents to trade and share with other succulent lovers.
"This is an excellent opportunity to share information and succulent tips with others who share this passion," said a library spokesperson.
"Succulents are an eco-friendly and water-smart gardening concept. They are not only easy to grow, but require minimal watering and maintenance," the spokesperson added. "As an added bonus, they come in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes to fit into people’s busy lifestyles."
This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.