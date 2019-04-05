Santa Maria
One dead in two-vehicle collision at UVP, California Boulevard
A crash between a sedan and pickup truck just after 5 p.m. Thursday left one dead and shut down traffic at Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard into the evening, according to Santa Maria Police.
Responders from both the Santa Maria Police Department and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office responded.
The incident is under investigation and it was unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved, according to Sgt. David Todd Logan.
Santa Barbara County
Man arrested for alleged thefts, forgeries in the Santa Ynez Valley
A Carpinteria man who allegedly committed a series of forgeries and thefts across Santa Barbara County was arrested Thursday during a traffic enforcement stop in Orcutt.
Just before 6:30 a.m., 35-year-old Nestor Sanchez was stopped by sheriff's deputies while driving in the area of Union Avenue and Twitchell Street, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said. They determined Sanchez had an outstanding warrant for alleged thefts and forgeries in the Santa Ynez Valley.
During the investigation, deputies determined the vehicle Sanchez was driving recently had been stolen from the Isla Vista area and that the license plate had been stolen from the Carpinteria area. Deputies also discovered evidence that allegedly links Sanchez to thefts of power tools and bicycles throughout Santa Barbara County.
Sanchez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property, mail theft, possession of a controlled substance, a probation violation and the warrant. He is being held without bail at the Santa Barbara County Jail due to the probation violation.
Sanchez’s passenger, 32-year-old Dane Malone, of Santa Barbara, was arrested for drug-related charged after deputies located a small amount of methamphetamine in the vehicle, the spokeswoman said. He was cited and released.
The majority of items are believed to have been stolen from the Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley areas, the spokeswoman said, adding that authorities are following up with local pawn shops in an attempt to recover some of the stolen items.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at 805-686-5000. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 805-681-4171 or by visiting www.sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.
Santa Maria
Community Bank named as one of state's top performers
The Findley Report, which has been providing the banking industry with performance benchmarking since 1967, has recognized Community Bank of Santa Maria with its highest performance rating of “Super Premier Performing” for the year 2018.
In evaluating banks for recognition, The Findley Report focuses on four basic components: growth; return on beginning equity; net operating income as a percentage of average assets; and loan losses as a percentage of gross loans.
Community Bank of Santa Maria President and CEO Janet Silveria said she is proud of the bank’s outstanding performance.
“Community Bank of Santa Maria and the local community continue to support each other. This is a win for our customers, our community, our staff and our shareholders.”
Silveria went on to say, “The highlight in our 2018 year-end financial statement was the net profit number, which was up significantly over the previous year. We believe that says a lot about our local economy and its direct reflection on a true community bank like ours.”
The Findley Report is published by The Findley Companies, based in Anaheim. It provides the most comprehensive financial institution analysis materials offering comparison, performance and evaluation of California’s banking industry.
Community Bank of Santa Maria is a wholly owned subsidiary of Community Bancorp of Santa Maria and opened its doors for business on March 1, 2001. Its stock is traded on the OTCQX: CYSM.
For more information visit www.yourcbsm.com.