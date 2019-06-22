Lompoc
One found dead after early morning apartment fire
One person was found dead following an early morning apartment fire Saturday that caused extensive damage to the unit in the 1000 block of East Cypress in Lompoc, according to officials.
Lompoc Fire crews, with assistance from Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg fire departments, responded to a report of smoke coming from an apartment at 6:35 a.m. and found fire coming from a downstairs apartment and beginning to move to the second floor.
Crews attacked the fire on the first and second floor and began evacuating adjacent units.
The fire extended from the first-floor unit into a second-floor unit as well as the attic.
The fire was knocked down in about 15 minutes, with extensive overhaul required, according to officials.
There were no other injuries.
The fire is under investigation by Lompoc City Fire and Lompoc Police departments, with assistance from Santa Barbara County Fire and Sheriff’s Office officials.
Santa Barbara County
Hartmann to hold local constituent office hours
Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann will meet with constituents to discuss issues in Guadalupe and Solvang.
Hartmann will be at Riverview Townhomes at 230 Calle Cesar Chavez in Guadalupe from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27.
She’ll then meet with Santa Ynez Valley residents from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, in her mid-county office at 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang.
Appointments are not necessary, as constituents can drop in anytime during her local office hours, according to Hartmann’s staff.