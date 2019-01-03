Santa Maria
Nipomo man who pleaded guilty to attempting to escape custody released from GPS monitoring
A Nipomo man who was initially charged in connection to a Sept. 1 homicide in Santa Maria was sentenced to two years probation Wednesday and is no longer on GPS monitoring after pleading guilty last month to attempting to escape from custody.
Franklin Edgar Lopez, 27, was originally charged with murder for allegedly aiding and abetting his brother Rafael Lopez, 23, in the death of Cruz Chavez but was later charged by the prosecution with the following felony counts after his two-day preliminary hearing: attempted escape from custody and resisting an executive officer on Sept. 9, four days after he was placed in custody.
Chavez was fatally shot and stabbed following a workplace dispute with Rafael Lopez at Main Street Produce, according to evidence presented during a preliminary hearing at the Santa Maria Superior Court. The prosecution theorized that Rafael Lopez tailed Chavez after their dispute to Bradley Road and Sunrise Drive before allegedly cornering Chavez just before 1 a.m.
After Franklin Lopez's preliminary hearing concluded in September, the judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to hold him on a murder charge based on the prosecution's evidence. Instead, he was held to answer to being an accessory to the murder after the fact, as evidence showed that Franklin Lopez tried to move away from his Nipomo residence the day after Chavez's death and sold gun parts to neighbors.
Rafael Lopez's whereabouts remain unknown to date, although authorities believe he fled the country to join a Mexican drug cartel. Rafael Lopez is also linked to two separate homicides, both of which occurred in Santa Maria -- one in December 2015 and one in July 2016.
As part of the negotiated disposition, Franklin Lopez's other felony charges have been dropped. Franklin Lopez served 30 days in County Jail prior to his sentencing.
Santa Barbara County
Lompoc yard sale to benefit puppy rescued from marijuana grow
A fundraiser yard sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 1692 Calle Nueve in Mission Hills, with proceeds set to go toward medical expenses for a puppy that was recently rescued from a suspected illegal marijuana grow in the Cuyama Valley.
The puppy, named Sir Hedgehog Wolfy, was born with neurological, leg, and vision problems, according to KC Ochoa, the yard sale organizer who adopted the dog from the shelter to which it was taken after a raid at the marijuana grow. Ochoa said she needs to raise about $5,000 to cover the medical costs.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/sirhedgehogwolfy/.
Santa Barbara County
Caltrans to close section of Hwy 246 east of Lompoc to repair bridge
A section of Highway 246 just east of Lompoc will be closed for repair work next week due to a recent collision on the Robinson Bridge.
The maintenance work will take place from Monday, Jan. 7, through Wednesday, Jan. 9, Caltrans announced Wednesday. The eastbound closures will begin at the Highway 1 intersection, and the westbound closures will begin at the Sweeney Road intersection.
Motorists are advised by Caltrans to use alternate routes from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day and to expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes, which is the estimated time it will take to go around the closure.
The roadwork will be performed by the SLO Bridge crew and traffic control will be managed by a Buellton maintenance crew, according to Caltrans, which reported that the repairs should be completed by 3 p.m. Jan. 9.