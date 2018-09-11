Santa Barbara County
New Cuyama man arrested after alleged dispute with neighbor, handgun discharge
A New Cuyama man was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly threatened and assaulted a neighbor and fired a handgun, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4800 block of Cebrian Avenue about 10:15 p.m. by a report of shots fired and were told 51-year-old Jacob Eddy had entered a neighbor’s attached garage where a group of people were playing pool.
Deputies were told Eddy took a pool cue from one of the players, broke it in half and threw it at the player’s leg, made threatening statements and then left, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Minutes later, the victim heard gunshots at the rear of the residence and saw Eddy holding a handgun in the alley, Hoover said.
An emergency notification was sent out advising residents in the immediate area to shelter in place while deputies located Eddy inside his residence and unsuccessfully attempted to contact him on his cellphone.
When deputies used a PA system to order Eddy to leave the house, he emerged just before midnight and was initially detained without incident.
However, following his arrest, he became combative and threatened deputies, Hoover said.
During a protective sweep of the home to ensure no one else was in danger inside, deputies allegedly spotted a handgun.
After obtaining a search warrant for the house, they recovered a loaded .22-caliber handgun, Hoover said.
Eddy was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of making criminal threats, unlawful negligent discharge of a firearm, felony assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a deadly weapon and vandalism.
He is being held on $50,000 bail, Hoover said.
Santa Maria
Exercise classes to be offered for adults ages 50 and up
To promote health and wellness among community members, Santa Maria’s Recreation and Parks Department will offer exercise classes for active aging adults beginning in September.
Held weekly at the Elwin Mussell Center, the classes are designed for participants ages 50 and older.
- Build Your Own Body (BYOB) -- The class helps participants maintain cardiovascular health, strength and flexibility. It uses music and handheld weights that are designed to increase muscular strength and range of movement. Sessions are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon.
- Yoga -- This introductory course is intended for beginning and intermediate yoga students. The class, which will cover basic poses and breathing techniques, will be Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m.
- Zumba Gold -- The class incorporates a calorie-burning workout for all experience levels. It will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m.
- Zumba Gold Chairobics -- The chair exercise class is a combination of low-impact routines designed to increase bone and muscle strength, and flexibility for everyday life and has both sitting and standing exercises. The class is recommended for those with medical or physical limitations with their everyday activities. It will be held Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m.
Participants may register online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register or at the Recreation and Parks Department administrative office, 615 S. McClelland St.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.