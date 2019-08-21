OCEANO
Murder charges filed against 3 suspects in gang-related killing
Murder charges were filed Monday against three suspects arrested Friday in the killing of an Oceano man in early April, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Robert Joseph Garay, 28, and Gabriel Luis Garay, 21, both of San Luis Obispo, and Nathaniel Alexander Jara, 21, of Avila Beach were charged with first-degree murder with enhancements alleging they committed the murder of 41-year-old Daniel Fuentes Sr. in association with the Oceano 13 criminal street gang.
The charge also includes enhancements of intentionally discharging a firearm with great bodily injury.
The DA’s Office further alleges that Robert Garay was the one who actually fired the gun with the intent of killing Fuentes.
A second count alleges all three suspects actively participated in the Oceano 13 street gang with the specific intent of assisting the criminal conduct of the gang.
The three defendants did not enter a plea when they were arraigned on the charges Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.
They are being held without bail in San Luis Obispo County Jail, where they were already incarcerated on an unrelated matter when they were arrested.
A statement of probable cause from the County Sheriff’s Department says the three were in a car driven by Jara when they saw Fuentes riding a bicycle near Ocean and 22nd streets just before midnight April 2.
The statement says the three chased Fuentes on foot, and Robert Garay shot him multiple times. Fuentes sought help at a neighbor’s house on Beach Street, where he collapsed and died.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, Fuentes was previously associated with the gang but was not a gang member when he was shot.
SANTA MARIA
City to host community meeting to address northeast neighborhood issues
The city of Santa Maria will hold a community meeting to address issues in northeast neighborhoods on Monday at the Christian Family Church of God, 324 N. Suey Road.
The intent of the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., is for city staff to hear from residents in the northeast section of the city about the issues and concerns they have in their neighborhoods.
Mayor Alice Patino and city staff will briefly talk about enhancements to municipal services and then open the meeting to questions.
For purposes of this meeting, the northeast neighborhood is defined as Broadway on the west, Fesler Street to the south and the riverbed to the northeast.
Those with questions are asked to contact Public Information Officer Mark van de Kamp at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
SANTA MARIA
Tickets for Central Coast AirFest now on sale
Tickets for the Central Coast AirFest, a two-day air show that will feature displays and exhibitions of all different types of aircraft, are now on sale.
Scheduled for Oct. 12 and 13 at the Santa Maria Public Airport, the event is expected to draw thousands of spectators.
The headlining act will be the United States Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team.
In addition to aircraft, the event will feature vendors, local beer and wine, food vendors and a kids' zone.
Tickets and more information about the AirFest are available online at www.centralcoastairfest.com.