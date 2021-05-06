VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE
Minuteman III test launch aborted Wednesday morning
A scheduled operational test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base was aborted prior to launch, 30th Space Wing officials reported Wednesday morning.
The cause of the ground abort is currently under investigation, officials said, and a reschedule of the launch is being assessed by Air Force Global Strike Command.
The test launch program, conducted by the Air Force Global Strike Command, located at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, and assisted by 576th Flight Test Squadron at Vandenberg Air Force Base, helps the command evaluate the Minuteman III and gather data to keep the system effective.
The Air Force adheres to strict protocols while performing operational test launches, only launching when all safety parameters with the test range and missile are met, officials said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
80-year-old Santa Barbara man dies after collision near Nojoqui Summit
An 80-year-old Santa Barbara man was identified as the driver who died after a truck reportedly crossed lanes and collided into his Jeep pickup Monday near the Nojoqui Summit.
Michael Channing Peake was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred on Highway 101, just south of the Nojoqui Summit, at 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Multiple emergency units responded, including the Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and an American Medical Response ambulance.
Upon arrival, responders located Peake inside his Jeep pickup, then performed an extrication, according to CHP Officer Kelly Valdez.
The CHP's preliminary investigation found that Peake was driving northbound on Highway 101 and the driver of a GMC truck, identified as 34-year-old Juliel Montez, of Salinas, was traveling southbound when the collision occurred.
For unknown reasons, Montez traveled into the northbound lane and sideswiped Peake's Jeep pickup, according to Valdez, who added that Montez was not cited or arrested.
There are no concrete barriers installed between the northbound and southbound lanes at that location, according to Valdez.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
LOMPOC
Man arrested after untraceable 'ghost gun,' 70-plus fentanyl pills found in vehicle
A 32-year-old Lompoc man on probation was arrested Tuesday after police found a 9-millimeter homemade polymer "ghost gun" and more than 70 fentanyl pills in his vehicle following a pursuit Friday.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives attempted to stop the driver of a silver Buick sedan, intentified as Abel Carrillo, in the 1000 block of North H Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Carrillo allegedly sped away from police at a high rate of speed, leading detectives on a pursuit that ended in the 200 block of East Central Avenue.
During the pursuit, detectives recognized Carrillo, who was wanted for arrest on a probation warrant, according to Zick.
After the pursuit ended, Carrillo fled on foot through a car dealership and through homes located on Countrywood Drive and Birch Avenue. Additional deputies and a K-9 unit were called to help search but did not locate Carrillo, according to Zick.
Upon searching Carrillo's vehicle, deputies found fentanyl pills packaged for sale, hypodermic needles and the "ghost gun" — a firearm assembled from parts and without a serial number — that was loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Compliance Response Team detectives spotted Carrillo near the intersection of First Street and Airport Avenue and apprehended him without further incident after he tried to flee on a bicycle.
Carrillo was booked at the Main Jail on suspicion of several charges, including felony evading, illegal possession of guns and ammunition, illegal drug possession, obstruction and having a warrant for violating post-release supervision. He is being held without bail, according to Zick.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County Jail to resume in-person visitations May 10
In-person visitations at the Santa Barbara County Jail will resume on May 10, more than a year after they were halted, although durations will be limited and visitors must follow COVID-19 health guidelines.
A schedule has been created for visitors who will be allowed into the Main Jail, located at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, in hourly intervals, with visits lasting no longer than 30 minutes to allow for sanitizing before the next group, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Visitors will be required to follow coronavirus health guidelines, including following socially distanced markers in the seating areas, respecting other visitors' space and wearing masks, although they can remove them while using the visiting phones.
Check-ins will be conducted at the lobby, and visitors are encouraged to arrive early so waiting lists can be maintained, according to Zick.
Visiting schedules can be found at sbsheriff.org under the "How Do I" and "Visit an Inmate" drop-down menus.
Despite all efforts made to maximize visits while also maintaining safety for inmates and visitors, demand may be high and some visitors may not be accommodated, Zick added.
Sheriff's officials suspended jail visits on March 14, 2020, to prevent spread of the coronavirus in the facility.
Since late March 2020, the Main Jail recorded 217 coronavirus infections among inmates and 118 among staff members, including contract employees, according to Zick.