Santa Maria
Minor injury reported in Friday night shooting
Police are on the lookout for possible suspects who shot at a home late Friday night in Santa Maria.
Just before 11 p.m., neighbors in the area of Depot Street and Orchard Avenue reported hearing multiple gunshots.
Santa Maria Police responded to the scene and reportedly located numerous shell casings in the street and discovered that the exterior of a house nearby sustained multiple strikes from a firearm.
An unoccupied vehicle parked in front of that house was also struck multiple times.
One adult inside the home was struck with glass and sustained a minor injury, but none of the five occupants was struck by gunfire.
The suspect or suspects fled in a car that has yet to be identified or located, officials said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Police Department dispatch at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277 or ext. 1304.
Lompoc
Apartment fire displaces four occupants
Four people were displaced following a single-alarm structure fire early Saturday morning in Lompoc.
At about 4:42 a.m., the Lompoc Fire Department, along with Santa Barbara County Fire, American Medical Response and an engine from Vandenberg Air Force Base, responded to an apartment complex at 728 North G St. Upon arrival, it was discovered the fire had broken out in a second-story bedroom in one of the apartments in the four-unit complex.
The occupants -- two children and two adults -- were out of the apartment when units arrived on scene, according to Lompoc Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Federmann.
Crews extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes.
No one was injured.
The occupants are expected to be displaced for the next few days, as the two bedrooms upstairs on the second floor and the bathroom were substantially damaged, Federmann said. Damage was estimated at $20,000.
The Red Cross responded to assist with shelter.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Santa Maria
Library sets September dates for adult coloring program
The Santa Maria Public Library will offer its adult coloring program twice during September, with sessions on Wednesday and Sept. 26 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in Shepard Hall.
The coloring activities are designed to relieve stress and provide a creative and artistic outlet for adults of all ages. Participants are offered a broad selection of pictures and postcards to color. All materials are provided for use during the program including colored pencils, colorful markers and a variety of colorful gel pens.
Signups are not required, but seating is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
This free program is sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.