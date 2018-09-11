Lompoc
Mexican Independence celebration to be held at Ryon Park
Mexican music and culture will be celebrated Sunday during the 41st annual Mexican Independence Celebration at Lompoc’s Ryon Park.
The free family-friendly event — which is being presented by Concilio de Lompoc, the Chumash Casino and Taco Roco — will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. It will feature live entertainment, food vendors, information booths and activities for children.
The celebration marks the anniversary of the “Grito de la Independencia,” or “Cry of Independence,” that rang out from Delores, Mexico, on Sept. 16, 1810, and kicked off the Mexican War of Independence from Spain.
The Lompoc festivities will open with a salute to the American and Mexican flags. Among the featured performers will be the bands Banda Agavera, Los Tukas, Los Kinos, singer Melody Hope and dancers from Garcia Dance Studio.
People and families from all backgrounds are encouraged to attend. Activities will be in Spanish and English.
No pets, bike riding, personal cooking, alcohol or smoking will be allowed inside Ryon Park during the celebration.
Santa Maria
Annual street maintenance chip seal program delaying traffic
Motorists are experiencing temporary, short delays on dozens of Santa Maria streets due to the city’s annual street maintenance chip seal program, which is expected to continue through the end of the month.
The city contracted the work — which includes removing existing traffic striping, placing a chip seal treatment with a surface seal and then replacing traffic striping — with American Pavement Systems Inc. for $1.3 million. Approximately 365,000 square yards of chip seal will be applied, which is about 13 centerline miles of streets.
In total, 37 different streets are part of this project. The most notable streets affected include:
- Donovan Road from College Drive to Broadway;
- Railroad Avenue from Rancho Verde to Atlantic Place;
- Bradley Road from Crossroads Lane to College Drive;
- South College Drive from Enos Drive to Battles Road;
- McCoy Lane from Miller Street west to its end near Highway 101;
- Suey Road from Main Street to Jones Street;
- Santa Maria Way from Miller Street south to the city limits;
- Miller Street from Main Street to Oak Street; and
- Miller Street from McCoy Lane to Broadway/Orcutt Expressway.
Chip seal treatments — which involves applying a layer of asphalt oil covered by small chip rock on the affected road — protects and extends pavement life. Within three days of the chip application, a sprayed-on coat of surface seal, called a fog seal, is applied. The road is opened to traffic immediately after chip spreading, but traffic will be impacted temporarily during the fog seal application for a short curing period.
Construction will move quickly from street to street. Parking will not be allowed in active construction areas. The contractor will post construction notices along streets with the dates and times when parking will be prohibited.
This year’s chip seal is funded by SB-1 Gas Tax revenues received by the Santa Maria. Signed into law in 2017, the SB-1 gas tax went into effect last October and added a 12 cents per gallon tax to gasoline and 20 cents per gallon tax to diesel to fund transportation-related projects.
For more information, call the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.