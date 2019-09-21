SANTA MARIA
MATHmania Robotics to teach kids how to code
MATHmania Robotics will return to the Santa Maria Public Library on Thursday to teach kids how to code.
Participants in the program, which aims to teach children about programming and robotics, will create a simple video game that can be shared with friends and family, an event spokesman said.
The class, which begins at 4 p.m., is individually paced and appropriate for all skill levels. It is open to children ages 8 to 14.
Registration can be completed in-person, over the phone and online though the library events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed Sundays.
Those with questions are asked to contact the library's youth services desk at 805-925-0994.
SANTA MARIA
Valley Reads book club will discuss 'The Wife Between Us'
The Valley Reads book club will discuss Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen's "The Wife Between Us" at its next meeting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The novel follows what appears to be a jealous ex-wife trying to meddle in the relationship of her ex-husband. However, appearances can be deceiving, a club spokeswoman said.
The club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month, and complimentary coffee is served.
You have free articles remaining.
To join Valley Reads, sign up with the staff at the second-floor information desk at the library, located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
LOMPOC
La Purisima Mission to host docent training information meeting
La Purisima Mission State Historic Park will host a docent training information meeting from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
Anyone who has a love of history, meeting new people, learning new crafts, or working with others is invited to consider joining the team of docent volunteers at La Purisima, the most restored mission in California.
All kinds of volunteer opportunities will be covered at the meeting, as well as an overview of the docent training class, a mission spokesman said.
The eight-week docent training class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each Saturday from Oct. 5 through Nov. 23.
The program covers the history of California from the Chumash to the Spanish missions to the present, the spokesman said.
Attendees will also learn about mission-era crafts, native flora and fauna and interpretive skills.
The noncommittal meeting is a chance for people to learn more about the program. For more information, contact Ann Boggess at 805-735-2174 or ann.boggess@parks.ca.gov.