County Lines: Marian Regional Medical Center modifies COVID-19 visitor policy, Lompoc Suspect identified in stand-off, Copenhagen Drive closed to vehicular traffic

SOLVANG

Copenhagen Drive closed to vehicular traffic

Effective Friday, June 5, one of downtown Solvang's main thoroughfares, Copenhagen Drive, will be closing to vehicular traffic in sections, according to an announcement by the City of Solvang.

With the exception of intersecting cross-streets like First Street, which will remain open to traffic for local access, Copenhagen Drive will be closed to vehicles and opened to foot traffic from Alisal Road to the east, to Second Street to the west.

Closed sections of Copenhagen Drive will sport park-like greenery and strings of lights, and will feature parklets that allow for additional outdoor seating and dining areas.

According to the City, the temporary street closure comes with support from Solvang’s new Marketing & Tourism Steering Committee, aiming to assist local business while maintaining social distancing guidelines, which aim to stop the spread of COVID-19.