Lompoc
Man suspected of hit-and-run, crashing into church airlifted for medical treatment
A man suspected of committing a hit-and-run, in which he crashed into several cars and a Lompoc church Wednesday afternoon, was airlifted for medical treatment, the Lompoc Police Department reported.
Tommy Dodson is facing misdemeanor hit-and-run charges, according to LPD.
The incident occurred at the intersection of South H Street and Cypress Avenue around 2:16 p.m. Dodson is accused of hitting multiple parked cars and then crashing into Grace Temple Baptist Church.
He reportedly fled the scene. After being located, he was airlifted to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.
Lompoc Police did not provide an immediate update on his condition.
San Luis Obispo County
Diablo Canyon panel to discuss emergency planning
Emergency planning during Diablo Canyon Power Plant’s decommissioning will be the topic of the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel’s monthly public meeting Wednesday, Oct. 24.
The meeting, to be held at the San Luis Obispo County Government Center at 1055 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo, will include a presentation by Bruce Watson, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s chief of reactor decommissioning, a spokeswoman for the panel said.
Panelists are community members who broadly reflect diverse community viewpoints and live in proximity to Diablo Canyon Power Plant, which is located on the Pecho Coast north of Avila Beach.
Representatives from Pacific Gas and Electric Co., the plant’s owner, will be on hand to discuss the status of decommissioning planning and to answer questions, the spokeswoman said
The meeting will start with an open house poster session from 6 to 6:30 p.m. for panelists and members of the public to speak with experts on the process of decommissioning nuclear power plants.
That will be followed by the public meeting from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel will provide input on community opinion to PG&E for its site-specific decommissioning plan, future land use and repurposing recommendations.
For more information about the panel, visit www.pge.com/engagementpanel.
Santa Maria
Family film 'Coco' to be screened at park
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure And Youth (PLAY) Inc. will screen the family movie "Coco" at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 313 W. Tunnell St.
"Coco" follows a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who, despite his family's generations-old ban on music, dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz.
Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.
Movies in the park are free and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, throw blankets and snacks.
For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.