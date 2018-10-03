Santa Barbara County
Man struck by Amtrak train north of Guadalupe indentified
A local transient killed Monday when he was struck by an Amtrak train north of Guadalupe was identified by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Luis Cervantes, 59, was sitting on the train tracks Monday afternoon as a northbound Amtrak passenger train approached, a sheriff's spokeswoman said. Cervantes reportedly stood up after the train's horn and braking system was activated but did not move from the train's path in time to avoid being hit.
Next of kin has been notified, the spokeswoman said.
Preliminary indications are that it was an accidental death, the spokeswoman said. A final cause and manner of death is pending toxicology and lab test results.
Lompoc
Fire Department hosting open house to kick off Fire Prevention Week
The Lompoc Fire Department will kick off Fire Prevention Week with an open house event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Fire Station 1, 115 South G St.
The theme for this year's Fire Prevention Week, which is sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association, is “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.” The campaign aims to educate the public about basic but essential ways to quickly and safely escape a home fire.
“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go," read a portion of a release from the Lompoc Fire Department. "No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”
The open house will afford community members an opportunity to meet their local firefighters, get a tour of the station, and learn Hands-On-Only CPR, how to use an extinguisher and make an escape plan. Attendees will also be able to ask questions of the firefighters.
For more information, call Fire Station 1 at 805-736-4513.
Santa Ynez Valley
Free household hazardous waste collection set for Sunday
Santa Ynez Valley residents who have trouble getting their household hazardous waste and electronics trash to the recycling center during the week can get rid of it free at a recycling event Sunday.
The Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station at 4004 Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos will open to accept household hazardous waste and electronic waste from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The free collection day is open to residents of Solvang and the unincorporated areas of the Valley. Buellton residents will have to wait for the next free collection in their city, an event spokesman said.
Residents are limited to 15 gallons or 125 pounds of hazardous waste per trip.
Businesses must call ahead to schedule an appointment and pay disposal fees.
Examples of household hazardous waste that will be accepted include antifreeze, motor oil, oil filters, batteries, cleaning fluids, gardening supplies, fluorescent light bulbs, medications, hypodermic needles, paint, pool chemicals, solvents and ionization smoke detectors, the spokesman said.
Hypodermic needles must be delivered in puncture-proof containers.
Items that will not be accepted include ammunition, controlled substances and explosive, biological and radioactive waste.
Electronics that will be accepted include computers, printers, fax machines, TVs, VCRs, DVD and CD players, radios, cell phones and microwave ovens, the spokesman said.
However, satellite dishes and large appliances like refrigerators and stoves will not be accepted.
Trash and greenwaste also will not be accepted at the event.
For more information, call 805-882-3615 or visit www.lessismore.org.