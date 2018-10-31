Santa Maria
Man charged with attempted murder pleads not guilty
A Santa Maria man charged with attempted murder in connection to an Oct. 27 shooting that injured one person pleaded not guilty Tuesday during an appearance at the Santa Maria Superior Court.
Josue Anguiano, 25, was arrested Saturday after Santa Maria Police responded to a disturbance at the Oak Creek Villas apartment, located at 310 E. McCoy Lane. Anguiano reportedly shot a man in the thumb following an argument and barricaded himself inside an apartment complex. Originally uncooperative, Anguiano later surrendered without issue.
In addition to the attempted murder charge, Anguiano faces special allegations of personally inflicting great bodily injury and using a firearm during the commission of the alleged offense.
He remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $2.5 million.
Santa Maria
Suspicious package brought to police station contained military memorabilia
A suspicious package filled with white powder that was brought into the Santa Maria Police’s main station on Monday was determined to hold small items of military memorabilia, according to a Santa Maria Police spokesman.
On Monday, Arroyo Grande resident Joseph Skoda received a business-size white envelope filled with white powder. Skoda got in his car and took the envelope — which he had picked up earlier in the day from his post office box in Pismo Beach — to the Santa Maria Police station.
Santa Maria Police, Santa Maria Fire and a Santa Barbara County hazardous materials team investigated the package and, by Monday evening, determined it was not a threat. Investigators interviewed the sender of the package and found that Skoda was the intended recipient of the package, which contained small items of military memorabilia wrapped in bubble wrap and tissue paper to protect them during the mailing process.
A Santa Maria Police spokesman said if a community member receives a suspicious package or powder substance, the recipient should leave the item where it is and immediately call 911.
Lompoc
Two men arrested on suspicion of rape
Two men were arrested in Lompoc last week on suspicion of sexual assault, and the Lompoc Police Department now is reaching out to the community for help identifying any further potential victims.
John Robert Castillo Jr., 18, and Michael Austin Rivera, 20, both were arrested by Lompoc Police on Oct. 26 on charges of rape by force or fear, sexual penetration with a foreign object, criminal threats and attempted sodomy.
Both men appeared in Lompoc Superior Court on Tuesday morning, but they did not enter pleas. Their next arraignment in Lompoc's court is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
The incident allegedly occurred at a Lompoc residence. Two victims were identified in the initial investigation, “but it is feared there may be additional” victims," according to a report released Tuesday by the Lompoc Police Department.
Anyone with information is encouraged by Lompoc Police to contact Detective Rob Dugan at 805-736-2341.
Castillo and Rivera were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with a $100,000 bail.
Santa Maria
Police to participate in 'Cop on a Rooftop' at Dunkin' Donuts
To raise money for Special Olympics, Santa Maria Police officers will take to the roofs of Dunkin' Donuts on Friday for the second Cop on a Rooftop event.
Slated to run from 6 to 10 a.m., the event will see Santa Maria Police officers camping out on the rooftop of Dunkin’ Donuts. Guests who visit Dunkin’ will be asked to donate to Special Olympics Southern California. Everyone who donates will receive a coupon for a free medium hot or iced coffee.
There are more than 40 law enforcement agencies participating in the Cop on a Rooftop event at more than 60 Dunkin’ Donuts locations across Southern California.
“Dunkin’ has been a terrific partner, and we are excited to host Cop on a Rooftop with them again,” said Special Olympics Southern California CEO Bill Shumard. “With Dunkin’ and law enforcement as our teammates, we’ll be able to transform even more people with intellectual disabilities through sports, wellness and leadership programs.”