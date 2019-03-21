Santa Maria
One man arrested for alleged illegal cannabis distribution
One man was arrested and cannabis products and packaging, a honey oil lab, illegal firearms and ammunition were seized Tuesday when search warrants were served at three Santa Maria locations, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
Javier Covarrubias, 32, of Santa Maria, was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession and distribution of marijuana for sale and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.
Sheriff’s detectives with the County Cannabis Compliance and Enforcement Team and members of the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit executed search warrants in the residential areas of Del Sur between South Bradley Road and East McCoy Lane and Riddering Street off South College Drive.
A search warrant was also executed at Covarrubias’ 805 Cali Styles storefront in the Santa Maria Town Center.
Hoover said the warrants related to suspected illegal marijuana sales and distribution in the county as well as money laundering after tips from the community and general law enforcement contact launched a three-week investigation into the 805 Cali Xtracts business.
Investigators allegedly seized items indicative of marijuana sales, including cash, cannabis products, consumables and packaging, along with a butane honey oil lab and honey oil.
Two handguns that allegedly were illegally obtained, ammunition and other records were also seized, Hoover said.
She said because the case is still being actively investigated, no further information or details were released.
Santa Maria
Philbric Road closed due to culvert failure
A culvert failure has prompted a full closure of Philbric Road, just east of Santa Maria.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Works closed the roughly 1-mile stretch of road, from Betteravia to Stowell Road, for an indefinite amount of time.
Motorists are encouraged to use East Main Street and Sugar Street as alternate routes.
Access to the Santa Maria Regional Landfill is impacted due to the closure.
Solvang
Council closed session canceled before it begins
A special closed session of the Solvang City Council was canceled Wednesday evening before it was started.
The special meeting was called by Mayor Ryan Toussaint to discuss “public employee discipline/dismissal/release” of the city attorney, but Toussaint was not present at the meeting.
David Fleishman of Hanley & Fleishman LLP in Atascadero currently serves under contract as city attorney.
As soon as the meeting was called to order but before the council adjourned to closed session, Councilwoman Karen Waite read a statement saying she was unaware the meeting was being called until it was made public.
“This proposed action to terminate the contract of our city attorney … is counterproductive to the business continuity of our city,” Waite said, adding she was perplexed by the reason for the meeting, as she had never heard anything negative about Fleishman from other council members.
She moved to dismiss the meeting, in the absence of Toussaint, with a directive to staff that should such a discussion be requested that it be made in a regular, open meeting.
Fellow council members agreed, and the closed session was canceled.
Santa Maria
Vitalant center accepting all blood donation types on first Saturdays
Vitalant is now accepting all blood donation types at its Santa Maria center on the first Saturday of each month.
Whole blood, red blood cells, platelets and plasma can be donated from 8 a.m. to noon at 1770 S. Broadway, said a company spokeswoman. Walk-ins are welcome.
Whole blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, be in good general health and bring a photo ID, the spokeswoman said. Signed parental consent forms, which are available online at www.vitalant.org, are required for those ages 16 and 17.
Other donation types have specific eligibility criteria, which can be viewed at www.vitalant.org.
To schedule a donation, call 877-258-4825.