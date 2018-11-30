Santa Maria
Man arrested after firing handgun into air on West Mill Street
Santa Maria Police arrested a man in northern Santa Maria on Thursday morning for reportedly shooting a handgun into the air.
According to Sgt. Jesus Valle, officers responded at approximately 11 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of West Mill Street. The suspect, later identified as Mario Lopez Hernandez, 32, was described by witnesses as sitting in a vehicle at the time of the gunshots.
Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle matching the description and waited for additional officers to arrive before approaching. As they waited, Valle said the officers heard multiple gunshots come from the vehicle. Hernandez exited out of the driver's side door moments later with his hands in the air.
Valle said Hernandez was cooperative and did not possess a weapon when he exited the vehicle. Hernandez was taken into custody after complying with police.
Officers recovered a small caliber handgun and spent casings after searching the vehicle. Though Hernandez's motive was not immediately known, Valle said they did not believe there was a target.
"It doesn't sound like there was any type of dispute prior to this," he said. "For unknown reasons, he was shooting up in the air."
Two nearby schools — El Camino Junior High and Fairlawn Elementary — were not placed on lockdown as a result. Valle said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Orcutt
Sheriff's Most Wanted suspect arrested after being spotted under the influence
A man listed as one of Santa Barbara County sheriff's Most Wanted suspects earlier this month was nabbed outside an Orcutt pizza restaurant Wednesday, where he was reportedly passed out in his car, under the influence of a controlled substance, with the engine still running.
At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Giovanni's Pizza on Clark Avenue to check the welfare of a subject who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance and was slumped over the center console of his vehicle.
The subject left the area before officers arrived but was spotted driving westbound on Clark Avenue. Deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop to check on the driver.
The driver was identified as 43-year-old Gary McCluer, of Lompoc, and he was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to sheriff's officials. Deputies also discovered he had multiple warrants for his arrest.
Inside McCluer's vehicle deputies found drug paraphernalia, heroin and multiple prescription medications. The vehicle also had license plates registered to an unrelated vehicle, along with stolen registration tags from a third vehicle.
McCluer has been wanted by officials since September on the following charges: identity theft, forgery, obstructing/resisting an executive officer and probation violation.
McCluer was arrested on all of his outstanding warrants, as well as several new charges. He is being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Lompoc
Police uncover stolen firearm during trespassing arrest in apartment complex
Two suspects caught trespassing in an empty apartment in Lompoc were detained early Thursday, but one suspect remains on the loose after he fled on foot when he spotted police approaching him. One of the detained suspects reportedly had a stolen handgun in his possession.
At about 12:49 a.m., Lompoc Police officers responded to an apartment unit in the 500 block of North U Street after receiving a report of three men reportedly trespassing in an apartment unit officials believe was vacant after a recent eviction.
Upon arrival, officers waited at a distance as they surveyed the area as well as the apartment door that faces the alley, according to Lompoc Police. There, they noticed a male suspect walking down the stairs but as soon as officers approached, he fled on foot northbound on U Street. Officers chased the suspect during a short pursuit, but he ultimately escaped and was not identified.
Two other males were spotted exiting the apartment and subsequently detained by two officers, who questioned the pair.
One of them, identified as Javier Zepeda Guerrero Jr., 21, was reportedly acting odd and wouldn't answer when questioned about whether he had any weapons in his possession. Guerrero finally admitted to having a concealed firearm -- a .40 Smith & Wesson handgun -- in his pocket and was subsequently handcuffed and arrested.
The other male detained with Guerrero was identified as Joshua Hawk, 20. Neither man would cooperate with officers, who knew they were not authorized to be inside an the apartment, according to Lompoc Police officials, who noticed the bottom of the apartment door had been kicked in.
The apartment was then searched by police, but nobody else was found, and officials couldn't tell if anything had been stolen. An eviction notice issued by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, however, was found taped on the door.
The management staff at the apartment complex were contacted, who said they did not know either of the men who had been detained.
Hawk was cited for trespassing, and Guerrero was arrested for possessing a concealed loaded firearm. Further investigation revealed that Guerrero's firearm was actually reported stolen during a car burglary at an Arroyo Grande motel May 1.
Santa Maria
Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony to be held Saturday
To coincide with the start of the Parade of Lights, the city of Santa Maria invites community residents to enjoy holiday carols and view the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday.
Held at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Courtyard, located on the corner of Cook Street and Broadway, the ceremony will include refreshments, holiday caroling by the Coastal Voices Choir and the illumination of the 24-foot Christmas tree.
This year, the light switch will be flipped by 16-year old Audrey Alonzo-Meloncon, an aspiring-photographer recovering from a malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor. Alonzo-Meloncon was diagnosed at the beginning of the year and had surgery soon after.
In addition, ornaments for the People for Leisure and Youth’s Holiday Spirit Project fundraiser remain on sale. With a donation of $25, community members will receive an ornament to take home, an ornament on the community Christmas tree in honor of someone of your choosing and a VIP parade viewing for five people. A reserved parking spot near the tree will be granted to sponsors donating before 5 p.m. Friday.
Those with questions regarding the event are asked to contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.