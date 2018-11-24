SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Man arrested for stealing from Orcutt business
A Bay Point man with prior burglary offenses was caught and arrested for allegedly burglarizing a commercial business in Orcutt early Black Friday morning.
At about 1:40 a.m., Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a commercial burglary in progress in the 4800 block of South Bradley Road in Orcutt. A witness who reportedly observed a man breaking into the business using bolt cutters then called 911 to report the crime.
Sheriff's deputies along with two K-9 teams quickly arrived at the scene and found a male suspect crawling through the shattered front door of the business while carrying a large bag.
The suspect, identified as Victor Darnell Jefferson, 39, tried to flee from law enforcement, but after a short foot pursuit, Jefferson was taken into custody.
Jefferson was found to be in possession of numerous stolen items worth about $3,400 and in possession of burglary tools. Additionally, deputies investigated further and discovered that Jefferson is on post-release community supervision for prior burglary offenses.
He was booked into the County Jail on charges of commercial burglary, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest. Jefferson's bail is set at $20,000.
SANTA MARIA
Book club to discuss 'A Gentleman in Moscow'
The Valley Reads monthly book club will discuss "A Gentleman in Moscow," by Amor Towles, at its Tuesday meeting in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The novel follows Count Alexander Rostov’s life post-aristocracy. While adjusting to his new life, confined in the attic of a luxurious hotel, the count becomes a vehicle through which readers witness the changes that take place in Bolshevik Russia.
The book club, which is sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library, meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Complimentary snacks and coffee will be served.
Those looking to join may sign up at the second-floor information desk at the library, located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Library hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.