County Lines: Man arrested for attempted murder; Water supply affected by harmless algae; Service technician positive for COVID-19

Santa Maria man arrested for attempted murder
A Santa Maria man was arrested Sunday on an attempted murder warrant following an alleged shovel attack on North Western Street.
Officers responded to a call of a vandalism in progress in the 200 block of North Western Street shortly before 10 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Paul Flores.
Upon arriving in the 900 block of West Main Street, officers found a man suffering from a head injury and quickly determined that it was related to the vandalism call, Flores said.
The injured man was given first aid by officers and taken via ground ambulance to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive, Flores said.
An investigation revealed that the injured man was allegedly struck in the head with a shovel and the arrest warrant was issued for Juan Carlos Arizaga-Rosas, 37, of Santa Maria.
Arizaga-Rosas was located by patrol officers shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the front yard at the residence in the 200 block of North Western, where he was taken into custody without incident, Flores said.
Water supply affected by harmless algae
Santa Maria residents may notice an "earthy" or "musty" odor or taste to their drinking water due to harmless algae compounds present in the state's water supply, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp announced Monday.
The Central Coast Water Authority notified the city that recent high temperatures have created conditions perfect for the growth of the algae in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, affecting the supply of the State Water Project, van de Kamp said.
While the algae compounds affect the odor and taste of the water, which can be improved by chilling or adding citrus to the water, it is completely safe for drinking, he said.
"The city’s water supply remains safe for consumption and use. Customers may have various levels of sensitivity to the taste and odor imparted by the harmless algae," van de Kamp said.
The Central Coast Water Authority is working to reduce the presence of algae compounds and their impact on the water supply, with the city also monitoring the situation, he added.
"The city will also make operational changes as necessary to reduce the impact to the city’s water system and continue to monitor water quality to meet all federal and state drinking water standards," van de Kamp said.
Service technician positive for COVID-19
A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office service technician is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman said on Monday.
The female technician, who works in Santa Barbara, began experiencing coronavirus-related symptoms while at work on Thursday and was later sent home, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Test results came back positive for coronavirus on Saturday, according to Zick.
The staff member did not have any contact with inmates and wore a mask while working.
Contact tracing by public health officials determined that the employee lives with a relative who recently tested positive and the infection does not appear to be job-related, Zick said.
A total of 31 Sheriff's Office employees have tested positive for coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
Of the Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive, 21 have recovered and returned to work, according to Zick.
Woman faces 7 years in prison
A Lompoc woman has pleaded guilty to a felony charge in the stabbing death of a 55-year-old man in March 2019.
Darlene Ybarra, 36, pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in Santa Maria court and admitted an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon, according to Dillon Forsyth, her attorney.
Ybarra faces a mid-term sentence of six years for the charge and an additional year for the enhancement, with all seven years to be served in state prison, Forsyth said.
She is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 5.
Ybarra was originally charged with first-degree murder but avoided a trial after taking a deal on June 18.
Had the case gone to trial, the jury could have returned a guilty verdict of less than murder but with the possibility of a lengthier prison sentence if Ybarra relied on her justification for the killing as a defense, Forsyth said.
The incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on March 23, 2019 at a residence in the 400 block of J Street, where Eric Larrson was found suffering from a stab would. He later died at a local hospital.
Police arrested Ybarra days after she made incriminating statements during a police interview.
Ybarra allegedly stabbed Larrson after learning he allegedly molested a female minor two days before, according to court documents.
"Ms. Ybarra now has the certainty that in a reasonably short period of time she will be able to return to her family, her four children, and otherwise pursue her goals in life," Forsyth said.
Man connected to Army soldier's death spotted
A man wanted in connection to the 2019 shooting death of a Lompoc U.S. Army soldier was spotted on Saturday following an alleged attempted murder incident in which he shot at an occupied vehicle on West Olive Street.
Walter Morales, of Lompoc, is wanted for chasing and shooting at a vehicle with several occupants inside, including children, in the 1000 block of West Olive Avenue shortly before 8 p.m., according to Detective Michael Miller.
At the time of the incident, Morales was allegedly seen driving a silver-colored Mercury Mountaineer.
A second shooting was reported near the intersection of Laurel Avenue and N Street a short time later and a similar vehicle description was provided, according to Miller, adding an investigation confirmed it was the same vehicle driven by Morales.
Morales is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Marlon Brumfield near the intersection of North A Street and East Ocean Avenue on Sept. 8, 2019.
Brumfield was a Stryker armored vehicle maintainer with the Army's 2nd Cavalry Regiment in Germany and was killed while home on leave.
One suspect, Francisco Gutierrez-Ortega, of Lompoc, was arrested in connection to the shooting in September 2019 and was charged with committing the murder for the benefit of a criminal street gang.
Morales is described as a Hispanic male adult approximately 5 foot 4 inches and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Additionally, he is described as having tattoos of "Morales" on his back, "Griselda" on his neck, "Elisa" and "L" on his right arm, "VLP"on his left arm, "LOM" on his left leg and "POC" on his right leg.
There is an active warrant for the arrest of Morales, who should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Miller, who urges witnesses to call 911 if he is seen.
Santa Maria, Orcutt school districts continue finalizing plans for academic year
With the 2020-21 academic year scheduled to begin in a month, school districts in Santa Maria and surrounding areas continue to finalize potential plans for classes.
Last week, the Guadalupe Union School District decided to implement a blended-learning plan for the fall, with the Santa Maria Joint-Union and Orcutt Union School district boards both scheduled to meet this week to finalize plans.
The Santa Maria-Bonita School District board will meet later in the month to finalize plans.
Community members protest presence of ICE in Santa Maria outside W. Century Street facility
Gathering outside the Santa Maria Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office at 740 W. Century St. on Monday morning, a small group of 16 community members held signs and participated in chants calling for the end of detention centers and the threat of deportation in the undocumented community.
Members of the Lompoc Valley Democratic Club organized the event, with participants creating a tribute to those who have died in ICE custody, complete with flowers and candles.
Diving back in: Swimmers return to Lompoc Aquatic Center after four-month, pandemic-caused shutdown
Swimmers were back in the water Monday at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, which reopened its doors to the public for the first time in four months.
Staff at the Aquatic Center, located at 207 W. College Ave., welcomed lap swimmers and began reintroducing some other programs on the first day of public access since the facility was closed on March 13 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The reopening was limited, however, as several amenities remained shuttered and several more health and safety procedures were put in place for those looking to utilize the facility as summer heats up.
Difference-makers: With seven CIF titles and two state title wins, Ed Torres' run of success is hard to match
Few coaches on the Central Coast can match the run of success Ed Torres has had.
Over two coaching stints with the St. Joseph girls basketball team, Torres led the Knights to two state championships, three state title games and a CIF Southern Section divisional championship.
State orders Santa Barbara County to re-close indoor operations of multiple sectors
Santa Barbara County must re-close indoor operations of fitness centers, places of worship, offices in non-critical sectors, personal care services, hair salons and malls following a sweeping announcement Monday from Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The county, along with 29 others on the state's monitoring list, was instructed to re-close the sectors to curb the escalating spread of COVID-19 that has led to increased deaths and hospitalizations, according to Newsom.
Newsom also announced a statewide closure of indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms, as well as the complete closure of bars.
While the statewide mandated closures are new, the sectors were already instructed to close in Santa Barbara County and 18 other counties on July 1 due to rising COVID-19 cases earlier in the month.
According to the county's latest available data on Friday, 3,931 COVID-19 cases and 32 virus-related deaths had been confirmed in Santa Barbara County, with the majority located in Santa Maria and other parts of North County.
