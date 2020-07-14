County Lines: Man arrested for attempted murder; Water supply affected by harmless algae; Service technician positive for COVID-19

Santa Maria man arrested for attempted murder

A Santa Maria man was arrested Sunday on an attempted murder warrant following an alleged shovel attack on North Western Street.

Officers responded to a call of a vandalism in progress in the 200 block of North Western Street shortly before 10 a.m., according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Paul Flores.

Upon arriving in the 900 block of West Main Street, officers found a man suffering from a head injury and quickly determined that it was related to the vandalism call, Flores said.

The injured man was given first aid by officers and taken via ground ambulance to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive, Flores said.

An investigation revealed that the injured man was allegedly struck in the head with a shovel and the arrest warrant was issued for Juan Carlos Arizaga-Rosas, 37, of Santa Maria.

Arizaga-Rosas was located by patrol officers shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the front yard at the residence in the 200 block of North Western, where he was taken into custody without incident, Flores said.

Water supply affected by harmless algae

Santa Maria residents may notice an "earthy" or "musty" odor or taste to their drinking water due to harmless algae compounds present in the state's water supply, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp announced Monday.

The Central Coast Water Authority notified the city that recent high temperatures have created conditions perfect for the growth of the algae in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, affecting the supply of the State Water Project, van de Kamp said.