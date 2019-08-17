SANTA MARIA
Man arrested after allegedly firing handgun at home
A man was arrested Friday in Santa Maria after he allegedly fired shots at a home in the northwest part of the city.
Around 8:20 a.m., Santa Maria police were dispatched to the the 1400 block of North Elm Street, said Lt. Russ Mengel.
Officers discovered the home at the end of a cul-de-sac had been struck with bullets that appeared to be from a handgun.
Jose Gilbert Sendeja, 30, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Mengel said no one was injured and that the investigation is ongoing.
"Officers are going to speak with witnesses and other neighbors to find out what may have led to the shooting," he said.
LOMPOC
Aquatic Center to be closed for maintenance
Lompoc Aquatic Center will be closed two weeks from Monday, Aug. 19, through Friday, Aug. 30, for annual preventive maintenance, according to a city spokeswoman.
The full-facility closure will affect all regularly scheduled programs, such as lap swim, swimming lessons, swim-team practice, recreational swim and aqua exercise classes.
For more information on the closure, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Hartmann seeking volunteers for board, commission vacancies
Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann is looking for residents from her district interested in serving on a number of county boards and commissions that currently have vacancies.
Vacancies exist on the Air Pollution Control District Community Advisory Council, the Behavioral Wellness Commission, the Central County Board of Architectural Review, the Guadalupe Cemetery District Board of Trustees, the Human Services Commission and the Cachuma Resource Conservation District Board of Directors.
“Volunteer service on a commission or board is a great opportunity to learn about county government while also providing public service by advising the Board of Supervisors on important policy issues affecting our communities,” Hartmann said.
Preferably, applicants should reside within the 3rd Supervisorial District and may need to meet specific eligibility requirements to serve, she said.
To see a map of the 3rd District, visit www.countyofsb.org/bos/hartmann/map.sbc.
To apply online or learn more about boards and commissions, go to http://countyofsb.org/ceo/boards- commissions/apply.sbc.
Application forms are also available at the Office of the Clerk of the Board at 105 E. Anapamu St., Room 407, Santa Barbara.
For more information or assistance with submitting an application, contact Gina Fischer at 805-568-2192 or gfischer@countyofsb.org.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Solvang hires public relations firm Kadydid Consulting to serve as city’s public information officer
Solvang has contracted with Kadydid Consulting to serve as the public relations firm and public information officer for the city.
The company is owned by public relations consultant Kady Fleckenstein, a Santa Ynez Valley resident since 2007 with experience in the wine, beer and tourism industry, according to a release from Katydid Consulting.
“Hiring a public relations contractor was one of the City Council’s goals set at their retreat held on June 22nd this year, and we are excited to start communicating all of the great projects the city is currently working on,” Mayor Ryan Toussaint said.
A one-time discretionary allocation of $15,000 was approved by the City Council for the role of public information officer in the city’s 2019-20 budget.
Thomas Widroe, the special city auditor, was assigned to recruit a PIO to enhance communication with the community and recommended Kadydid Consulting based on price, availability and experience, the release said.
Fleckenstein became the executive director of the Santa Maria Valley Wine Country in 2008 and executive director of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley in 2010.
Starting in 2014, she was the brand director of Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. for several years before becoming chief operating officer of Universal Wine Alliance and general manager of Wooler Brands.
Fleckenstein can be reached at 805-291-9389 or kady@kadydidconsulting.com.