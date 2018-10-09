Santa Maria
Mahoney Road to be closed for roadway maintenance work
Mahoney Road will be closed from Betteravia to Black roads in Santa Maria today and Wednesday as the city performs maintenance to repair substandard roadway sections.
The roadway maintenance closure — which will take place from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — will require a traffic detour to travel west on Betteravia Road and south on Black Road. Motorists traveling north to Santa Maria will be directed to continue north on Black Road, then east on Betteravia Road.
City officials ask that drivers obey all temporary traffic detour signs and reduce speeds while driving near ongoing roadway work.
Those with questions are asked to contact the Department of Public Works at 805-925-0951, ext. 2229.
Santa Maria
Family film 'Coco' to be screened at Veterans’ Memorial Park
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure And Youth (PLAY) Inc. will screen the family movie "Coco" at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 313 W. Tunnell St.
"Coco" follows a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who, despite his family's generations-old ban on music, dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz.
Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.
Movies in the park are free and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, throw blankets and snacks.
For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Santa Barbara County
Santa Ynez Valley Union High School board candidates to debate Wednesday
A forum for Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District board candidates is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Little Theater on the high school campus at Highway 246 and North Refugio Road.
The field of candidates is large, with 11 people vying for three available seats.
Jan Clevenger is the only incumbent running for re-election. Both Kyle Abello and Jerry L. Swanitz decided not to run.
Challengers on the ballot are Eileen Preston, Lori Parker, Tory Babcock, John L. Baeke, Elizabeth S. Breen, Carl Johnson, Jessica Yacoub, Eric J. Zivic, Tyler Sprague and Kros Andrade.