Santa Barbara County
Madera County man arrested for Rabobank robbery
A Madera County man suspected of robbing a Solvang Rabobank in mid June was arrested in Missouri and extradited back to Santa Barbara County, where he appeared in Superior Court on Monday.
Marcus Lee Ghent, 32, is wanted in connection with a June 13 robbery at Rabobank located in the 1500 block of Mission Drive. At approximately 11:40 a.m. that morning, Ghent allegedly entered the Rabobank, passed a teller a note and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's detective identified Ghent as a suspect during the course of an investigation, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
A felony arrest warrant was issued for Ghent on June 18, charging him with burglary and robbery. A week later, the department was informed by the Wright City (Missouri) Police Department that Ghent was arrested during a welfare check on the outstanding warrant.
He was initially booked into Warren County Jail in Missouri and voluntarily waived extradition back to Santa Barbara County on June 27.
After Ghent's extradition on Saturday, he was sent to the Santa Barbara County Jail, where he remains on a $100,000 bail. He is due back in court July 10.
According to Hoover, Ghent does not have any ties to Santa Barbara County or the Solvang area. She said the department is currently investigating whether Ghent could be linked to an additional bank robbery in the state but did not provide additional details.
Santa Maria
Public Library to hold free bike clinics this month
The Santa Maria Public Library will host free bike clinics from 3 to 5 p.m. in Lavagnino Plaza in front of the library on Friday and July 26.
Community members can bring in their bicycles and a representative from Bici Centro Santa Maria will be on hand to assist them in learning how to repair the bicycle. Tools and consumables will be provided free of charge.
The events are supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.
The library, located 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Santa Maria
Recreation and Parks to hold youth volleyball clinic
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will hold a youth volleyball clinic from July 22 to 25 at Edwards Community Center, 809 Panther Drive.
The clinic will introduce younger youth to fundamental skills and help prepare older youth for the upcoming junior high school fall season.
The clinic runs from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. for ages 7 to 10, and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 11 to 14.
All aspects of the game will be covered including serving, passing, setting and hitting.
Participants must register for the clinic by Friday, July 19, at the Recreation and Parks Department, 615 S. McClelland St. or online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register. The fee is $31 for Santa Maria residents and $39 for nonresidents and includes a T-shirt.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.