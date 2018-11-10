LOMPOC
Teen girl reported missing
The Lompoc Police Department is asking for assistance in finding a teen girl who left her residence without her parents' permission.
Emily Hernandez, 14, left her residence Saturday, according to LPD. She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, Hispanic, 125 lbs., brown eyes, black hair and tan complexion.
Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact Lompoc police at 805-736-2341.
SANTA MARIA
DUI checkpoint nets 2 arrests
Two arrests were made Friday night in the city of Santa Maria during a DUI checkpoint operation.
The checkpoint, held at 500 E. Main St. westbound between the hours of 6 p.m. and 3 a.m., was conducted by the Santa Maria Police Department's Traffic Unit.
Out of the 349 vehicles screened, one DUI/alcohol suspect was arrested, and one driver was cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked and one citation was issued. There were no suspects arrested for DUI/drug impairment, nor any suspects arrested for illegal drugs, or other criminal charges, according to a report released by the Santa Maria Police.
Santa Maria Police will be conducting another DUI/drivers license checkpoint on Dec. 28, in their ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon the streets and highways.
The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reminding everyone to 'Report Drunk Driver - Call 9-1-1.'
BUELLTON
Crews put out pile burn
Crews are putting out a small pile burn near the 6600 block of Santa Rosa Road in Buellton. They believe it may be an illegal burn.
At about 2:11 p.m. County Fire were dispatched to the area after multiple parties called the emergency dispatch center to reports of smoke seen near the area. Several parties reported seeing several flames above a nearby vineyard.
Upon arrival units reported that the vegetation fire was believed to be a private pile burn that grew to about a tenth of an acre, no threats reported to nearby structures or adjacent areas, according to emergency dispatch reports, and nobody else was seen on site.
Multiple resources that responded to the fire returned back to their stations; two engines remained on scene to quickly extinguish the fire.
A fire investigator was requested to issue potential citations, according to emergency dispatch reports.