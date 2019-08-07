SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Lompoc man suspected of DUI in SLO area crash
A Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing injury to another person following a crash Saturday night near San Luis Obispo, the California Highway Patrol said.
Daniel Pooler, 20, was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo with major injuries and subsequently arrested as a result of a three-vehicle collision about 11:30 p.m., according to the CHP report.
Cory Fiscus, 19, of Los Osos also suffered major injuries when he was apparently thrown from his vehicle by the impact and was also taken to Sierra Vista for treatment.
The CHP said Pooler was driving a 2000 Toyota Sienna eastbound at an undetermined speed on Los Osos Valley Road just west of Foothill Boulevard when he allowed the vehicle to drift into the westbound lane directly into the path of a 2002 BMW driven by Marcus Tribelhorn, 49, of Los Osos.
Tribelhorn, who was driving about 55 mph, swerved right to avoid Pooler’s Sienna, but the left rear of the BMW impacted the left rear of the Sienna, which continued east in the westbound lane, the CHP report said.
As Tribelhorn stopped the BMW on the shoulder, the Sienna smashed head-on into a 1995 Toyota 4Runner driven by Fiscus, the CHP said.
Pooler was trapped in the driver’s seat of the Sienna and had to be extricated by fire department personnel, while Fiscus was found lying on the northbound shoulder.
The collision is still under investigation by CHP officers, who asked anyone with information relating to the crash to call Officer R. Fouts through the San Luis Obispo CHP Communications Center at 805-594-8700.
SANTA MARIA
Recreation and Parks Department to host free teen pool party
Local teenagers are invited to enjoy music and free food on Friday at an “End-of-Summer Pool Bash” hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety.
The event will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St. It is open to students from seventh to 12th grade.
The pool party will feature a live DJ and free catering from Vaqueras Taco Truck. Admission is free, and lifeguards will be on duty.
The Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety seeks to reduce youth violence via safe and healthy opportunities for youth.
Questions regarding the Mayor’s Task Force’s activities, including the end-of-summer teen pool party, may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA MARIA
Free movie screening of 'Captain Marvel' at Rotary Centennial Park
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth will screen the 2019 superhero film "Captain Marvel," rated PG-13, on Saturday as part of its summer Movies in the Park series.
The screening will take place at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive.
"Captain Marvel" is based on the Marvel Comics character Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes Captain Marvel after Earth is caught in the center of a galactic conflict between two alien civilizations.
The movie begins at dusk, which is approximately 8 p.m.
Movies in the Park are free and family-friendly. Residents are encouraged to invite family and friends and bring lawn chairs, throw blankets and snacks to the screening.
The full summer line-up for Movies in the Park is available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/moviesinthepark.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.