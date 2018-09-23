Santa Barbara County
Lompoc man injured in fatal head-on collision on Hwy 1
Alcohol was a factor in a head-on crash Friday evening on Highway 1 that killed an Oxnard man and seriously injured a Lompoc man, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At 7:28 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire, the CHP, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, American Medical Response and a CALSTAR 7 helicopter responded to a report of a traffic collision on Highway 1 about 5½ miles north of Highway 101 near Las Cruces.
Upon arrival, fire crews found that two vehicles — a Honda sedan and a 1997 Nissan pickup truck — had collided head-on.
The driver of the pickup, Alfredo Martinez, of Oxnard, died at the scene, according to a CHP spokesman. The driver of the sedan, Bryan P. Charette, of Lompoc, who needed extensive extrication using the Jaws of Life, sustained major injuries and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
According to witness statements obtained by the CHP at the scene, Charette was traveling northbound on Highway 1, south of Jalama Road, at a high rate of speed while making unsafe passing movements over a double yellow line. That, in combination with his alleged level of alcohol intoxication, allowed his car to cross over into the southbound lane already occupied by Martinez's pickup, which resulted in a head-on collision, the spokesman said.
The incident caused Highway 1 to be closed in both directions for nearly seven hours.
Santa Maria
Police seek suspect in felony battery case
The Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect at-large in connection with an alleged felony battery.
Early Saturday morning, officers responded to a report of a felony battery and upon arrival found a victim who had reportedly suffered serious injuries and required treatment at the hospital.
The suspect is identified as 26-year-old Jeffrey Lee Smith, who is wanted on several felony charges, including felony assault and felony assault causing great bodily injury.
He is believed to be driving a brown 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck with a California license plate 5EHH240.
The suspect is to be considered dangerous and should not be approached, police said.
Anyone with any information is urged to call 911. Anonymous voice messages can be left on the Santa Maria Police Department tip line at 928-3781, ext. 2677.
Orcutt
Truck driver escapes injury when hauled tractor overturns on Hwy 135
A driver escaped injury after a large farm tractor being hauled by a tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 135 early Saturday morning.
At 2:44 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a report of a vehicle crash on highways 1 and 135 south of the Y split, just south of Orcutt.
Upon arrival, units found that male driver of the tractor-trailer was able to self-extricate himself from the vehicle, and declined any treatment at the scene or transport to the hospital, officials said.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the incident.
Santa Maria
Slurry seal street resurfacing project begins Monday
Motorists will experience temporary, short delays on dozens of Santa Maria streets due to the city’s annual street maintenance surface sealing program, which begins Monday and is expected to continue through mid-October.
The city has contracted with VSS International to perform the $600,000 project.
The work includes the removal of existing traffic striping, the placement of a slurry seal and then re-establishment of traffic striping. In total, over 90 different street sections are affected.
Slurry seal is a thin layer treatment of asphalt oil mixed with sand that is designed to prolong the surface life of paved roadways. Once the treatment is placed, traffic must remain off of the roadway until the material has cured. This generally takes four to five hours or more depending on weather conditions. Once the material is cured, the contractor will open the roadway to traffic.
The contractor will post construction notices on residents’ doors and along streets with the dates and times when parking and access to streets will be prohibited.
Approximately 250,000 square yards of slurry seal will be applied, which will cover about 11.5 centerline miles of streets. This project is funded by Measure A and Gas Tax revenues.
Neighborhoods affected by the slurry seal include:
- North Preisker Ranch
- Cherry Blossom
- Sunrise Hills
- Acquistapace
- Cherry Woods
- Various streets off of Dena Way west of Suey Road.
For more information, call the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.