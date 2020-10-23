County Lines: Lompoc man charged with DUI, manslaughter in Harris Grade Road collision

Lompoc man charged with DUI, manslaughter in Harris Grade Road collision
A Lompoc man on Thursday was charged with DUI and manslaughter charges stemming from a head-on vehicle collision on Harris Grade Road that resulted in the death of 68-year-old Ben Romayor.
Issac Valentino De Luna, 20, was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury to another, and driving while having a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or more, causing injury to another, according to Santa Barbara County Chief Deputy District Attorney Mag Nicola.
Additionally, DeLuna received three enhancements, including allegations that he was driving while having a blood alcohol content of more than 0.15% and that he inflicted great bodily injury.
The collision occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 22, when De Luna's 2017 BMW collided with Romayor's 1995 Ford on Harris Grade Road south of Burton Mesa Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Kelly Valdez.
De Luna was traveling southbound on Harris Grade Road when he lost control of the BMW, causing it to travel directly into the path of Romayor's Ford.
The BMW's front end collided into the front left side of the Ford, with the impact killing Romayor, according to Valdez.
De Luna was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and later released on $100,000 bail.
De Luna is scheduled to appear for an arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in Deptartment 1 of Superior Court in Lompoc.
SANTA MARIA
City seeks feedback about local transit needs
Santa Maria residents are invited to give feedback regarding unmet needs for Santa Maria Area Transit until Nov. 26 by sending in written comments or participating in a Nov. 19 virtual workshop.
Comments can be submitted via email to smatcomments@cityofsantamaria.org, over the phone at 805-925-0951, ext. 2170, or mailed as a hard copy to the following address: City of Santa Maria, 110 S. Pine St., Suite 101, Santa Maria, CA 93458.
The virtual Unmet Needs Transit Workshop will take place at 5 p.m., with registration required beforehand. Registration is available at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xVtMrysnSf-3Rxecx0D3wQ.
For more information, contact the Transit Division of the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.
SANTA MARIA
City to hold disadvantaged business enterprise workshop
The Santa Maria Public Works Department will hold a Nov. 19 Zoom meeting about the city's goal-setting process and opportunities for disadvantaged business enterprises.
The meeting will take place at 4 p.m., with registration required and Spanish translation available, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
To register for the event, visit the Santa Maria Area Transit Facebook page and check the Events tab, or register via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VTH74LyUSO23o6bvU_NyQQ
Those who are unable to register but still wish to submit comments can send them via email to smatcomments@cityofsantamaria.org or call 805-925-0951, ext. 2170.
For more information, contact the Transit Division of the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.
SANTA MARIA
Irene Timmons joins Monarch Wealth Strategies
Irene Timmons recently joined Monarch Wealth Strategies as a wealth adviser, said a spokesman for the Santa Barbara company that has an office in Santa Maria.
Prior to joining Monarch Wealth Strategies’ North County office, Timmons worked in the financial services industry for 20 years providing in-depth investment analysis and portfolio trading to clients.
“Her industry experience coupled with her detailed oriented and caring mindset makes her a tremendous asset to the team,” said Aaron Clark, president of Monarch Wealth Strategies.
Kimberly Malesky, partner and wealth adviser, praised Timmons for her analytic skills, professionalism, integrity and caring nature.
The company’s Santa Maria office is located at 2151 S. College Drive, Suite 204, and can be reached by calling 805-614-4999.
For more information on Timmons and Monarch Wealth Strategies, visit www.mwsus.com.
