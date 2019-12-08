LOMPOC
Suspect arrested for 6 felony sex crimes
A Lompoc man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of multiple sex crimes following a two-week investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, a spokeswoman said.
Benito Rodriguez Bravo, 34, was taken into custody on suspicion of committing six felony crimes in addition to a warrant for his arrest for probation violation and domestic violence and was being held without bail, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Bravo was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arranging a meeting with a minor, human trafficking of a minor, contacting a minor with intent for sex, sending harmful material to a minor with attempt to seduce, attempting to commit crime and pandering.
Zick said Bravo reportedly created an advertisement on the internet where he attempted to recruit and hire females for the purposes of engaging in nude housecleaning and erotic massages.
During the investigation, detectives contacted Bravo posing as a 16-year-old female.
Despite the girl’s professed age, Bravo sent her explicit images with the intent to cause sexual arousal and attempted to recruit her to have sex with high-paying customers, promising her $5,000 a week, Zick said.
Bravo arranged a meeting with the 16-year-old in the city of Goleta, but detectives conducting surveillance arrested him when he arrived at the meeting location.
Detectives believe Bravo was acting alone and was not only recruiting females to perform erotic massages and nude housecleaning but also posed as the potential client who was to receive sex services from the females he was communicating with.
It also appears Bravo had no intention of paying for any of the services he was planning to receive, Zick said.
The Sheriff’s Office is looking for additional victims related to the case, and investigators are asking anyone with information or who knows someone with information to contact detectives at humantrafficking@sbsheriff.org.
SANTA MARIA
Rescue Mission to host Christmas Banquet
You have free articles remaining.
The Central Coast Rescue Mission is inviting anyone from the community to enjoy a turkey dinner at its annual Christmas Banquet on Friday, Dec. 20
Held from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Santa Maria, the annual event is hosted by the Rescue Mission, which provides homeless men with opportunities for addiction recovery, transitional housing, job training and placement.
Each banquet attendee will receive a raffle ticket. Toys and decorated Christmas trees will be among the prizes awarded to winners.
The Veterans Memorial Community Center is located at 313 W. Tunnell St.
Donations to support the event can be made at www.ccrescuemission.org/christmas or sent by mail to to P.O. Box 6467, Santa Maria, CA 93456-6467.
SANTA MARIA
Library launching first winter reading program
Santa Maria Public Library will launch its first-ever winter reading program, Reading is Sweet, this month.
Starting Dec. 16, children of all ages can pick up a reading tracker at the library’s youth services desk.
After reading five books, they can return the tracker for a small prize and gumball stickers to help fill a giant gumball mural in the Children’s Room.
The library's goal is to have 1,000 books read by Jan. 17.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed Sundays.
For more information, call Youth Services at 805-925-0994.