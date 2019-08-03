LOMPOC
City introduces new online code compliance reporting process
The city of Lompoc has changed the process for residents to report code compliance concerns, a city spokeswoman announced Friday.
City code compliance division staffing was eliminated as part of the city's 2019-21 biennial budget, which went into effect July 1.
On Friday, the city introduced a new code compliance concern form that is now available on the city of Lompoc’s website at www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/economic-community-development/code-enforcement/-fsiteid-1.
“With the reduction in staffing, code compliance concerns must be addressed on a priority-level basis, with emergency, life and safety items receiving attention first,” read a portion of the statement from Samantha Scroggin, the city’s public information officer.
“Concerns will be addressed as part of the city of Lompoc’s Neighborhood Preservation program,” she said.
Concerns submitted via the online form will be routed to the appropriate division, and response time will vary according to the number of code compliance forms received and degree of safety concerns related to the issues, according to the city.
Computers are available at the Lompoc Public Library for the public’s use, and computer kiosks will soon be installed at Lompoc City Hall, Scroggin said.
Those experiencing a life-threatening emergency are advised to call 911. Non-emergency health and safety concerns may be directed to the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341 or to the Lompoc Fire Department at 805-736-4513.
SANTA MARIA
City to host 15th annual Celebration of Life Luncheon on Aug. 14
The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will host the 15th Celebration of Life Luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Veterans Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St.
The luncheon, held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., honors any member of the community who is at least 90 years old or who will turn 90 on or before Dec. 31, 2019.
Santa Maria began the annual Celebration of Life Luncheon in 2004 during the city’s Centennial Celebration.
The event has continued with sponsorship from several community groups, including Santa Maria Terrace, Dignity Health, Alzheimer’s Association, Fountain Square of Lompoc and the People for Leisure and Youth Inc.
This year, Patsy Cline impersonator Karen Sweeney will perform at the event.
Each honoree is entitled to bring one guest or caregiver to the luncheon at no charge. One additional guest ticket per honoree is available for $15.
Preregistration is required by Aug. 9. Those interested should call 805-925-0951, ext. 2207, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to reserve a spot.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.