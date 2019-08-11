Santa Maria
Asphalt spill contained, under investigation
An estimated 40 to 50 barrels of liquid asphalt was released about 5:45 p.m. Saturday from a large tank at HazMat Inc., 1660 Sinton Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The leak was stopped, and the liquid asphalt was contained to the site of the spill, said County Fire spokesman Daniel Bertucelli, adding that no injuries were reported.
He said the cause of the spill is under investigation.
Santa Barbara County
Fire danger prompts prestaging of crews, ‘dozers
Santa Barbara County Fire Department prestaged two hand crews and two bulldozers in at-risk areas at 3 p.m. Saturday because of the increased danger of wildfire and anticipated sundowner winds, County Fire spokesman Daniel Bertucelli said.
The prestaging was done with the support of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Bertucelli said, although he didn’t specify the prestaging locations.
Hand crews and bulldozers were scheduled to remain prestaged through 8 a.m. Sunday.
The action came a little more than 24 hours after a vegetation fire broke out Friday on Figueroa Mountain Road near the Grass Mountain Trail head outside Los Olivos.
County Fire crews stopped the fire’s forward progress at about 1.5 acres.
No other information was available about the fire.
San Luis Obispo County
SY Valley dog, former SM officer now bomb-detection team
A dog from a Santa Ynez Valley animal shelter and a former police officer in Santa Maria and Lompoc now make up the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department’s first explosives-detecting K-9 team.
Corvin and handler Deputy Cedric Adams recently completed a three-week explosives detection certification process that included the dog successfully alerting to bomb-making materials in vehicles, packages, buildings and open areas, said sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla.
The team is based at the sheriff’s South Station in Oceano.
Corvin and Adams were put to the test last week when they were called to investigate a suspicious device a housekeeper found in an Avila Beach motel room, Cipolla said.
Together, they determined it was not an explosive device but a discarded battery pack.
Corvin, a 2-year-old German shepherd who joined the Sheriff’s Department in February from a Santa Ynez Valley shelter, is cross-trained in apprehension as well as explosives detection.
Adams is a 30-year veteran of law enforcement, with seven years at the Santa Maria Police Department, eight years at the Lompoc Police Department and 12 years at the San Luis Obispo Police Department, Cipolla said.
He’s been with the SLO County Sheriff’s Department since 2015.