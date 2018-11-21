Santa Barbara County
Two juveniles detained after car break-ins reported in Orcutt
Two juvenile suspects linked to multiple car break-ins in Orcutt early Tuesday have been caught while one adult suspect remains on the loose, according to the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's officials now are asking for the public's help identifying victims and locating surveillance video that could help them in their investigation.
Earlier Tuesday, the Santa Barbara County dispatch center received two separate reports of suspicious individuals walking through neighborhoods, entering and attempting to enter various vehicles. One incident occurred at 12:41 a.m. on Hilltop Road at Cedarhurst Drive, while another incident occurred at 12:49 a.m. on East Patterson Road at Oak Knoll Road.
Suspects were seen leaving the area in a grey sedan, similar to an older model Pontiac Grand Am, according to the Sheriff's Office. Officials said the suspects' clothing and car descriptions were similar in both reports.
Deputies responded to the area and saw a suspect vehicle matching the description traveling northbound on Bradley Road at Lakeview Road. The vehicle fled from the area, and Santa Maria Police were alerted. A Santa Maria Police officer later saw the suspect vehicle, but it fled again and was later found nearby, abandoned in a parking lot and blocking other vehicles.
Two juveniles were seen fleeing the area on foot but were subsequently detained. A third adult suspect has yet to be located. The suspects have not been identified.
The owner of the vehicle responded to the scene and identified one of the juveniles, according to officials. Several items found in the car didn't belong to the owner of the vehicle, including two cellphones, a GPS device and a bottle of alcohol. Those items were taken and booked as suspected stolen property.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is requesting anyone with information to call the tipline at 805-681-4171. Anonymous tips can be made at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/
Santa Maria
California Highway Patrol plans CHiPs for Kids toy drive
The Santa Maria Area Office of the California Highway Patrol has again partnered with Walgreens Pharmacy for the agency’s annual CHiPs for Kids holiday toy drive.
CHP officers will be at Walgreens at 2399 S. Broadway in Santa Maria from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to collect toys for children in need within local communities, said Efrem Moore, public information officer.
Moore said the public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to Walgreens “to help us make a child’s Christmas a little brighter this year.”
Walgreens Pharmacy will offer discounts to anyone who purchases a toy from the store and donates it to CHiPs for Kids, Moore said.
“Come out, say hello, grab a candy cane and help us celebrate the season of giving,” he said.
Santa Maria
Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights decorating contest now underway
Santa Maria residents are invited to decorate their homes and businesses for the 2018 Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights contest.
Nominations will be accepted from now through Tuesday, Dec. 11. Winners will be announced Dec. 14.
Sponsored by the Recreation and Parks Department and commission, the annual event is meant to spread holiday cheer throughout the community. The city's Recreation and Parks Commission will judge the residential and business holiday displays, and nominees will be included on the city’s holiday display map.
To nominate a residence or business within the city limits, email a photograph and the address of the display to jblanco@cityofsantamaria.org.
Awards will be given to winners in the following categories:
- 2018 Best Decorated Rookie Residence -- best decorated new entry
- Clark Griswold -- spectacular lighting display with motion lights, music and/or animatronics
- Norman Rockwell -- nostalgic displays with a focus on classic elegance
- Simply Christmas -- simply decorated homes full of the Christmas spirit
- Holiday Hall of Fame -- previous winners selected for the Holiday Tour Map
Those with questions are asked to contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260, or visit www.cityofsantamaria.org for contest rules.