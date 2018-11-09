Santa Maria
Intersection closed after vehicle bursts into flames during traffic collision
A traffic collision involving a car that burst into flames temporarily closed a major Santa Maria intersection on Thursday.
Around 7 a.m., two vehicles collided in the intersection of Battles Road and Broadway, Lt. Russ Mengel said. One of the vehicles involved continued traveling southbound, drove over a curb onto a gas station at 1611 S. Broadway and struck a vehicle that was being fueled with gas.
The vehicle that was being fueled burst into flames and was destroyed, Mengel said. “Fortunately, they used the emergency gas shutoff so that limited the fuel.”
There were no injuries from the fire and no major injuries from the collision, Mengel said.
Santa Maria Police and Santa Maria Fire both responded and the intersection was closed for around one and a half hours.
Mengel said it’s unclear if alcohol or drugs were involved.
“The collision itself is still being investigated. At this time, it’s just improper driving, but as they look at videos of the collision taken by nearby businesses that might change.”
Santa Barbara County
Hartmann planning local office hours in Solvang, Guadalupe, Vandenberg Village
Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann is inviting constituents to visit with her during local office hours in Solvang, Guadalupe and Vandenberg Village.
Appointments are not needed, as drop-ins are welcome, a spokeswoman for Hartmann’s office said.
Constituent office hours are scheduled in Solvang from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, in the Veterans Memorial Building at 1745 Mission Drive.
Then Hartmann will be in Guadalupe from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at the Community Health Centers of the Central Coast at 4723 W. Main St., Suite H, Guadalupe.
Then she will hold local office hours for Vandenberg Village from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at 3757 Constellation Road in Lompoc.
Hartmann wants to speak with area residents, including students, community leaders and business people to hear community vitality ideas, share information about upcoming projects and answer questions residents may have about local issues, the spokeswoman said.
Santa Maria
Public Library to host 'Letters to Veterans' event
Community members are invited to write letters to veterans thanking them for their service during the Santa Maria Public Library’s Letters to Veterans event Monday.
Letters to Veterans will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Learning Center on the first floor of the library, located at 421 S. McClelland St. Stationery, pens, pencils and postage will be provided at the event.
This project is supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Those with questions are asked to contact library staff at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.