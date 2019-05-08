Lompoc
Inmate reported missing from prison camp
An inmate was discovered missing from the Satellite Prison Camp in Lompoc on Monday and is believed to have walked away, prison officials reported.
Jesus Antonio Hernandez, 42, was discovered missing around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Hernandez is Hispanic with black hair, brown eyes and stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds, according to prison officials.
The U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement agencies were notified, and an internal investigation was initiated, prison officials said. Anyone with information about Hernandez is encouraged by prison leaders to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 213-894-2485.
Hernandez was sentenced in Kentucky to 327 months for charges that included engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise; conspiracy to transport funds; and engaging in financial transactions in criminally derived property valued at less than $10,000.
The Satellite Prison Camp in Lompoc is a minimum-security facility that currently houses 492 male offenders.
For more information on the Federal Bureau of Prisons, visit www.bop.gov.
Santa Maria
Bike clinic to be held at library on Friday
The Santa Maria Public Library will host its free bike clinic, "Bike Kitchen," from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lavagnino Plaza, in front of the library, on Friday and May 24.
Community members can bring in their bicycles and a representative from Bici Centro Santa Maria will be on hand to assist them in learning how to repair the bicycle. Tools and consumables will be provided free of charge.
Bike clinics will be held at the library through August.
The event is supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the state librarian.
The library, located 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Santa Maria
Wine Trolley returning for third season
The third season of the Santa Maria Valley Wine Trolley kicks off Saturday during Mother’s Day weekend.
Coordinated by the Santa Maria Valley Visitors Bureau and the city of Santa Maria, the trolley takes riders to a variety of stops to experience local wineries.
The trolley is scheduled to run every weekend from May 11 to Oct. 13.
The route begins at Costa de Oro Wine Tasting Room, 1331 S. Nicholson Ave., in Santa Maria.
Along the route, it will make stops at Presqu'ile Winery and Cottonwood Canyon Winery, with a stop at the corner of West Clark Avenue and South Broadway Street in Old Town Orcutt before returning to Costa de Oro.
The trolley will run every 60 minutes from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will also run additional routes from 5 to 6:30 p.m. but will exclude Cottonwood Canyon and Presqu’ile wineries.
The trolley is designed to allow guests to stop at the wineries and locations of their choosing and then catch up with it as it completes the loop.
The cost per person — which does not include wine tastings — is $10 in advance, or $18 when purchasing tickets at the trolley.
Advance tickets can be purchased at:
- Core Winery, 105 W. Clark Ave., Old Orcutt;
- Costa de Oro Winery, 1331 S. Nicholson Ave., Santa Maria;
- Cottonwood Canyon Winery, 3940 Dominion Road, Santa Maria;
- cnagy Wine Tasting Room, 145 S. Gary St., Suite 103, Old Orcutt;
- Old Town Market, 405 E. Clark Ave., Old Orcutt;
- Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, 614 S. Broadway, Santa Maria;
- Vino et Amicis Wine Bar, 165 S. Broadway, Old Orcutt; and,
- Woody’s Butcher Block, 700 E. Main St., Santa Maria.