Santa Maria
Three injured in head-on crash near Betteravia Road
A head-on vehicle collision on southbound Highway 101 near Betteravia Road resulted in injuries to three people and a temporary lane closure Thursday morning.
The collision, which occurred around 10:45 a.m., was reportedly caused by a wrong-way driver traveling down the middle lane of the freeway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Benjamin Smith. One of the two vehicles involved rolled over in the aftermath of the crash.
The three people who suffered minor injuries all were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to Smith.
The Betteravia on-ramp was closed off for a little more than an hour, but all lanes had been opened by 12:15 p.m.
Santa Maria
Valley Reads book club to discuss Hannah's 'The Great Alone'
The Valley Reads book club will discuss Kristin Hannah's "The Great Alone" at its next meeting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 26 in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The book follows the Allbright family -- Leni (the daughter and main protagonist), Cora (the matriarch) and Ernt (the patriarch) -- and the move to Alaska. The summer is not that bad to the family, however, it is the winter that will test the family’s bond. Will the family unit hold or will it unravel?
The club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month, and complimentary coffee is served.
To join Valley Reads, sign up with staff at the second-floor information desk at the library, which is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Santa Barbara County
Applications for flight training scholarships being accepted
Flight training scholarship applications are now available for Santa Barbara County students ages 14 to 17 through the Santa Ynez Valley Airport Day program.
Scholarships will be awarded during the Airport Day celebration May 18 at Santa Ynez Valley Airport, said Robert "Captain Bob" Perry, a member of the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association and an Airport Support Network volunteer.
For the past six years, local students have received scholarships that allowed them to experience the first several hours of flight training with a certified flight instructor at Santa Ynez Valley Airport.
Funds for a flight instructor and aircraft rental are provided by the scholarship, which is made possible by contributions and grants from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, the Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority and the Rotary Club, Perry said.
The scholarship is administered by local Chapter 491 of the Experimental Aircraft Association through the nonprofit educational mission of the Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority.
Ryan Casey, one of three students awarded a flight training scholarship at the 2018 Airport Day, recently soloed in a Cessna 172.
Perry said an account of Casey’s accomplishment was seen by more than a quarter-million pilots and aircraft owners through the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association’s nationally distributed e-brief newsletter.
Applications and instructions can be picked up at the Santa Ynez Valley Airport office and are available online at www.eaa491.org/scholarship and www.santaynezairport.com/scholarship.
For more information, contact Perry at captainbobsplanetalk@gmail.com.