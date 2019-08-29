SB, SLO COUNTY
2,800 illegal marijuana plants seized, destroyed
A monthslong investigation into an illegal marijuana grow near Santa Maria has resulted in the seizure of 2,800 plants from multiple indoor and outdoor sites, along with hundreds of pounds of processed cannabis and butane honey oil.
The operation by the Cannabis Compliance Team and the Department of Fish and Wildlife started with an investigation into an outdoor grow in the area of Morning Hill and Dominion Road in Santa Maria, according to Lt. Erik Raney of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation led to several search warrants served over a two-day period in Santa Maria, Nipomo and an unincorporated area near Arroyo Grande. Plants were seized at both indoor and outdoor cultivation sites in multiple locations, and a butane honey oil lab also was discovered.
No arrests were made during the search or service of the warrants, although criminal complaints will be forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office for possible criminal prosecution.
SANTA MARIA
Tickets for Central Coast AirFest now on sale
Tickets for the Central Coast AirFest, a two-day air show that will feature displays and exhibitions of all different types of aircraft, are now on sale.
Scheduled for Oct. 12 and 13 at the Santa Maria Public Airport, the event is expected to draw thousands of spectators.
The headlining act will be the United States Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team.
In addition to aircraft, the event will feature vendors, local beer and wine, food vendors and a kids' zone area.
Tickets and more information about the AirFest are available online at www.centralcoastairfest.com.
LOMPOC
School district to host free 'Confident City Cycling' class
Lompoc Unified School District has partnered with the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition for a free "Confident City Cycling" course that aims to better prepare bicyclists for riding on city streets.
The workshop, which is open to participants ages 16 and older, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at El Camino Community Center, 320 North J St. The class is limited to the first 12 participants who preregister at http://www.sbbike.org/confident_lompoc_2019.
The course, also known as Traffic Skills 101 by the League of American Cyclists, is geared toward riders who are looking for instruction to build skills and confidence while learning more about traffic laws in California, crash avoidance, lane positioning and basic bicycle maintenance.
“Participants will understand their rights and responsibilities as a driver operating a bicycle safely and legally on public roadways,” read a portion of a statement from LUSD. “Most importantly, they will develop the ability to identify unsafe traffic situations and make decisions that can prevent crashes and collisions.”
A bicycle in good working condition and a helmet are required for the on-bike skills session on a parking lot and a group ride on the streets, according to organizers. New low-cost helmets will be available for purchase.
For more details and/or to access the waiver that is required to participate, visit http://www.sbbike.org/confident_lompoc_2019.