IHOP offers free pancakes to help Children’s Medical Center
IHOP in Santa Maria will join other locations of the restaurant in offering free pancakes to encourage donations to Cottage Children’s Medical Center, a member of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
The restaurant, at 202 Nicholson Ave., will celebrate IHOP Free Pancake Day by offering patrons a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Each year, IHOP partners with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for the fundraising event.
Since 2006, Free Pancake Day, formerly called IHOP National Pancake Day, has raised more than $30 million for its charity partners.
Other Central Coast IHOP locations participating in the event are located on Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo, Calle Real in Goleta, State Street in downtown Santa Barbara and Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria.
Library to process new passport applications beginning Monday
The Santa Maria Public Library will on Monday begin accepting passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.
United States citizens planning international travel may make an appointment with the library to apply for their passports on the following days and times:
- Mondays: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Thursdays: noon to 4 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is only processing new passport applications, not renewals.
To make an appointment, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8563.
For application forms, information on documentation required, fees and other international travel information, visit travel.state.gov.
City reschedules blood drive; donors sought
The city of Santa Maria has rescheduled its March 5 blood drive to March 12 from noon to 4 p.m. in the Vitalant bloodmobile.
The bloodmobile will be located in the parking lot between the lawn bowling green and the Paul Nelson Aquatics Center, along South McClelland Street, directly across from the Santa Maria Public Library.
While donations of all blood types are encouraged, donors with Type O-negative blood are especially needed, because O-negative red cells can be transfused to anyone, a city spokesman said. O-negative red blood cells are often used to help patients when there is no time to determine the patient’s own blood type.
Also, donors with Type AB (positive or negative) are needed, the spokesman said. Type AB plasma can be given to all patients, and is the only plasma used for trauma patients and neonatal babies.
To sign up as a donor with a reserved time, contact Mark van de Kamp, city blood drive coordinator, at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.