Santa Maria
Humane Society waives adoption fees for big dogs for 3 days
In an effort to put more large dogs into permanent homes, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for dogs weighing more than 20 pounds today through Sunday as part of its “Three Days of Fee Waives” event.
The waivers — which were made possible by an anonymous donor — are to help clear space in the shelter, which is nearly at capacity for larger dogs, said Matt Chan, director of community engagement.
To assist local shelters, the Humane Society takes transfers of animals in and helps place them into homes, Chan said. While there’s no time limit on how long animals can stay at the shelter, placing dogs into permanent homes is in the best interest of the animals' health and allows the organization to take in additional animals from nearby shelters.
"Animal homelessness is a community issue, not a shelter issue," Chan said. "We have taken in animals from the community who could no longer care for them, and we now need other members in the community to help these dogs."
Every dog available for adoption has been examined by the shelter veterinarian, spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
"We ask the community to be involved in the solution but also to truly find a new family member who will bring a lifetime of happiness and joy," he said.
The Humane Society is located at 1687 W. Stowell Road and open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Orcutt
Eighth annual car show cruising to St. Louis de Montfort
The Knights of Columbus Council 11137 will host its eighth annual St. Patrick's Day Car Show fundraiser Saturday at St. Louis de Montfort Church in Orcutt.
The event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine, will feature cars, trucks and motorcycles of all makes, models and years.
There also will be public safety displays, vendor booths, food, a drawing and Unfinished Business will perform.
Proceeds from the car show will benefit the Knights of Columbus Council 11137's scholarship fund and youth programs.
Santa Maria
Heart of the Valley set for Saturday morning at library
Jim Glines will speak about heroes and legends and the giving spirit of the Santa Maria Valley in the next Heart of the Valley presentation at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
Thanks to a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras, the free monthly series will feature an expert speaker talking about various aspects of local history. It is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and the region.
Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged.
Seating, which is limited, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.