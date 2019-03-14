Santa Maria
Heroes and legends topic of next Heart of the Valley series
Jim Glines will speak about heroes and legends and the giving spirit of the Santa Maria Valley in the next Heart of the Valley presentation at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
Thanks to a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras, the free monthly series will feature an expert speaker talking about various aspects of local history. It is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and the region.
Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged.
Seating, which is limited, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Santa Maria
Youth summer reading program to benefit from book sale
To raise money to benefit the B.A.R.K. 4 Life summer reading program, the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library will host a “Books and Barks” book sale on Friday and Saturday.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, 548 W. Foster Road.
There will be bargain books for all ages, as well as an opportunity to visit shelter animals.
Money raised from the sale will benefit the B.A.R.K. 4 Life program, which brings local kids to the animal shelter to read to their favorite dog, cat or bunny, and the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library, a local nonprofit organization that supports reading and libraries.
For more information, call 805-310-2292.
Vandenberg
Base seeks volunteer docents to protect local beaches
Vandenberg Air Force Base is seeking volunteer docents for the 2019 Western snowy plover breeding season to assist in balancing wildlife protection and visitor recreation in and around the Lompoc Valley beaches.
The docents would specifically help to protect the threatened snowy plovers from disturbances during the nesting season and create awareness among beach visitors.
Duties would include:
Roving the beach for the purpose of making contact with beach visitors;
Educating visitors about the natural history, plight and protection of the snowy plover;
Informing visitors about beach restrictions;
Communicating with conservation law-enforcement officers when necessary;
Providing general information and assistance to visitors; and
Using interpretive materials to help communicate information.
Docents must possess strong oral communication skills with a diverse group of people, be nonconfrontational and be able to work independently, according to base officials. Docents must also be able to spend a majority of the time standing, walking and/or hiking; tolerate wind, fog, cold and blowing sand; and be comfortable around people and dogs.
Docents are needed at the publicly open Surf Beach and Ocean Park, as well as at the VAFB-restricted Wall and Minuteman beaches, through Sept. 30. Any level of commitment will be appreciated, according to base officials, and docent training will be provided.
For more information, contact Tiffany Whitsitt-Odell at 805-605-8399 or tiffany.whitsitt.ctr@us.af.mil.