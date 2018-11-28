Santa Barbara County
Health officials warn consumers to avoid romaine lettuce grown on Central Coast
Local and federal health officials advised community members Tuesday to avoid consuming romaine lettuce harvested on the Central Coast, including Santa Barbara County and other regions of northern and central California.
As of Nov. 26, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified 43 people from 12 states (including 11 in California) that have been infected with the strain of E. coli associated with the latest outbreak. No deaths have been reported, but 16 people have been hospitalized.
Officials from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department said no cases associated with the outbreak have been reported locally.
Due to the ongoing outbreak, the CDC recommends that consumers, restaurants and retailers check bags or boxes of romaine lettuce for a label indicating where the lettuce was harvested. All types of romaine lettuce — whole heads, romaine hearts and bags or boxes of precut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine — harvested on the Central Coast should be discarded or removed from sale.
Health officials said lettuce labeled with a harvest region outside of the Central Coast growing region is not linked to the outbreak and is safe to eat.
According to Santa Barbara County's annual crop report, more than 4,400 acres and 3.58 million pounds of leaf lettuce (including red leaf, green leaf and butterhead lettuce) were harvested in 2017. Local lettuce from the county's $42.7 million industry was not linked to last May's E. coli outbreak, which killed five and sickened people across 36 states.
Most people start feeling sick three to four days after eating or drinking something that contains the bacteria, health officials cautioned, noting that symptoms can start as late as 10 days from first ingestion. Individuals suffering from diarrhea that lasts for more than three days, or if it is accompanied by high fever, blood in the stool or sustained vomiting, should contact their doctor or health-care provider immediately.
The CDC has not issued any recalls for romaine lettuce. The investigation into the source of the outbreak is ongoing, and no grower, supplier, distributor or brand of romaine lettuce has been identified.
SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base postponed again
For the second time in as many weeks, a scheduled SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base has been delayed.
The company was slated to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from VAFB on Wednesday morning as part of the “Spaceflight SSO-A: SmallSat Express” mission. Officials with VAFB's 30th Space Wing confirmed Tuesday, however, that the launch was being delayed due to expected poor weather conditions.
No makeup date was immediately provided.
Tuesday's announcement was the second time the launch has been pushed back. It had initially been scheduled for Nov. 19, but it was postponed a couple days prior to that date to allow more time for maintenance on the rocket.
The rocket is slated to carry about 70 satellites, including so-called microsatellites and CubeSats, from various providers throughout the world, including some U.S. government agencies.
The payload was configured by Spaceflight, a Seattle-based launch services company. By having the satellites together in a rideshare setting, the cost of the launch is spread across many customers.
Former Lompoc school bus attendant pleads guilty to child cruelty
A former Lompoc Unified School District bus attendant pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor child cruelty and was sentenced to 10 days of jail time and four years of probation.
Arthur Leroy Carlos, 52, of Santa Maria, was arrested Oct. 25 after an investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Carlos was charged in connection with his infliction of physical pain and mental suffering on a 10-year-old special needs student that occurred on an LUSD bus Oct. 16, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
Carlos has until mid-January to report to officials and begin his jail sentence. Carlos has received credit for nine days served in jail so only will need to spend one more in custody, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Probation terms include paying $675 in fines; paying victim restitution, which will be determined at a later date; and obeying all laws. Carlos also is prohibited from contacting the victim's family and is not allowed to own or possess any firearms during probation.
Less than a week before his arrest, Carlos was hired by the school district as a bus attendant and was tasked with ensuring the safety and security of children in his care. He was terminated after the incident, according to district officials.
According to the County Sheriff's Office, the unnamed child came home from school crying and told his parents that he had been hurt by an aide on the bus. The parents reported the incident to LUSD officials who reviewed surveillance tapes from the bus and shared them with the victim's family.
The video allegedly showed Carlos "using excessive force to restrain the child, including putting his hands around his neck and pushing his head against the bus window," according to the County Sheriff's Office.
Operation WEBS to hold fundraiser to benefit homeless veterans
Operation WEBS: Women Empowered Build Strong will hold a fundraising gala today in Santa Maria to raise money to build tiny homes for displaced and homeless women veterans.
The gala will run from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 313 W. Tunnell St., and will include a cocktail hour, dinner and online reserve auction.
Guest speakers will include Dr. Joseph Skoda, retired from the Air Force; Steve Baird, founder of the Band of Brothers softball team; Lynn Dorgan, founder of Reins of H.O.P.E; and Philip Tremiti, retired from the Navy and owner of Tiny Homes of Ventura County.
There will be a tiny home on site to tour at the event. Three 24-foot tiny house kits and one 30-foot-long trailer with its own tiny house kit will be available to bid on in the online reserve auction.
Tickets may be purchased at the door, online at www.operationwebs.org or at PB & Associates in Santa Maria, 1619 S. Broadway. Each ticket is $100 and includes two seats with dinners. Cocktail or business attire is requested.