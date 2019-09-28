SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Hartmann sets office hours in Solvang, Vandenberg Village
Community members are invited to meet Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann at her regularly scheduled “County on Your Corner” office hours in Solvang and Vandenberg Village.
From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hartmann will be at her Solvang office at 1745 Mission Drive.
Then from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Hartmann will meet the public at the Vandenberg Village Community Service District office at 3745 Constellation Road.
Alma Hernandez, North County district representative for Hartmann, said open office hours are an opportunity for community members to ask questions about county governance, share ideas and learn about community projects.
Drop-ins are encouraged, Hernandez said.
For more information, contact Gina Fischer, district representative and scheduler, at 805-568-2192.
SANTA MARIA
Mayors’ Ball to showcase city leaders, United Way
The annual Mayors' Ball is returning to the Santa Maria Country Club at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12, when the Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Solvang and Guadalupe mayors will join North Santa Barbara County United Way to celebrate the nonprofit organization's 60 years of work in the county.
Formal attire is encouraged for the 13th annual event that will feature a gourmet dinner, dancing and live music performed by Steppin' Out, a spokesman for the event said.
Guests will also hear about United Way's homelessness and literacy programs, like the Imagination Library, Power Readers and Home for Good, and how they can support the nonprofit organization's work in the area.
Tickets for the Mayors' Ball celebration are $125 a person or $200 a couple. Seating is limited.
Visit www.themayorsball.com or call 805-922-0329, ext. 103, to purchase tickets or for more information.
NIPOMO
CHP officers to join kids for Walk to School Day
Central Coast California Highway Patrol officers will join Dana Elementary School students Wednesday to mark International Walk to School Day, CHP Officer Mike Poelking said.
Multiple officers from the CHP’s Coastal Division, San Luis Obispo Area Office and Santa Maria Area Office will gather with students, their family members and friends at 8 a.m. in front of the school at 920 W. Tefft St.
The walk is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m., when officers will assist children walking and crossing streets en route to the campus, Poelking said.
CHP mascot CHIPper will also be on hand to encourage students to practice pedestrian and bicycle safety to and from school as well as all other times.
Poelking said Walk to School Day events are designed to help create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance of such issues as increasing physical activity, traffic congestion issues, environmental concern and building connections between families, schools and the greater community.
In the United States, International Walk to School Day is expected to include more than 5,000 events across all 50 states, with events also taking place in 40 countries around the world, he said.
For more information, visit www.walktoschool.org and www.saferoutesinfo.org.