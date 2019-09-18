SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Hancock College reports 2nd mountain lion sighting at Lompoc campus
For the second time in a seven-day span, a mountain lion has been spotted near the Hancock College Lompoc Valley campus.
According to initial reports, the animal was spotted around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on the southeast side of the campus near the bike path adjacent to parking lot B and H Street.
A mountain lion sighting had previously been reported on the morning of Sept. 10.
The Lompoc Police Department and California Department of Fish and Wildlife were notified and are working in partnership with the Hancock College District Police Department, according to Hancock College public affairs.
As a precaution, the college has reportedly placed warning signs on the campus, and information on what to do in the event of a mountain lion sighting was also distributed to staff, faculty and students via email.
The college encouraged anyone who spots a mountain lion on or near Hancock campuses to report the sighting immediately to the Hancock College District Police Department at 805-922-6966, ext. 3911, for the Santa Maria campus, or 805-735-3366, ext. 5911, at the Lompoc Valley Center.
SANTA MARIA
Betteravia Road, Hwy. 101 interchange project nearly complete
All lanes and highway ramps are now open at the Betteravia Road and Highway 101 interchange, as a multimonth construction project to create an additional right-turn late on one of the off-ramps nears completion.
The roadwork, which began in June, included:
• Widening the southbound off-ramp at Betteravia Road to accommodate an additional right-turn lane and traffic signal improvements; and,
You have free articles remaining.
• Removing the concrete median on Betteravia Road and lengthening the left-turn lanes at the Highway 101 northbound on-ramp signal.
New road surfaces, lane markings and traffic signals are now in place and crews only need to complete minor electrical work and landscaping.
The city of Santa Maria contracted with Granite Construction for the $900,000 project, which is funded by sales tax revenues through Measure A and Local Surface Transportation Program funds.
For more information, contact the Engineering Division of the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.
LOMPOC
City to offer free review of police candidate entrance exam
The city of Lompoc will offer a free review of the POST Exam, the passage of which is required to become an officer with the Lompoc Police Department, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, in the Council Chambers at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.
Candidates preparing to take the exam are encouraged to attend the review session, which will be led by professor Stevie Daniels.
In order to move through the LPD’s hiring process, applicants must pass the California POST Entry Level Law Enforcement Test Battery, which is an aptitude test that measures a person's ability to become a California peace officer.
The Sept. 19 workshop is aimed at helping prepare candidates for the rigors of the POST test.
At the workshop, participants will have the opportunity to learn how to interpret T-Scores; assess current reading and writing strengths and weaknesses; apply strategies to the written exam's three writing components; and employ proven methods to the reading exam by identifying key words, analyzing detractors, understanding inferences and making logical deductions.
Candidates will also be provided with practice materials and resources to help them better organize their studies for the exam.
Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to reserve a seat at j_bartels@ci.lompoc.ca.us.