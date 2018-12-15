Santa Maria
Greka Energy says it is cooperating with EPA investigation
Greka Energy, also known as HVI Cat Canyon, said Friday it is cooperating with an Environmental Protection Agency investigation in the wake of several federal search warrants that were executed at the company's Santa Maria offices.
On Thursday, federal investigators executed search warrants at HVI Cat Canyon. The search warrants were filed under seal in Los Angeles, said Thom Mrzoek, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Mrzoek said Thursday that he could not comment on the scope or nature of the EPA’s investigation because the search warrants were filed under seal.
Susan M. Whalen, an attorney representing HVI Cat Canyon, provided a statement from the company Friday stating that it was cooperating with the EPA’s investigation.
“HVI expects the beneficial reuse operations historically conducted by Conoco, Saba, Greka and now HVI to be in compliance with EPA’s regulations,” the statement read. “The program, which includes conserving the scarce California water resources, was thoroughly reviewed by EPA more than 10 years ago, and there is written documentation with EPA’s satisfaction of that review which will surely emerge during their current review. As has been done with all other agencies in the past, the Greka Group of companies is cooperating with EPA and its review of the beneficial reuse program.”
The company has a history of oil spills and issues with environmental compliance. In 2011, the company agreed to pay over $2 million to Santa Barbara County as compensation for oil spills that occurred in 2007 and 2008. The company was also sued by the EPA and other federal agencies in 2011 for pollution from its operations.
Santa Barbara County
Man's confrontation with police closes Lompoc bridge three hours
A man’s confrontation with police that shut down a Lompoc bridge for three hours came to an end when officers used an impact weapon to disable the suspect Thursday evening, a Police Department spokesman said.
William Morales, 32, suffered only minor injuries and was taken into custody on suspicion of interfering with police or resisting arrest through violence or threats, said Sgt. S. Morgan of the Lompoc Police Department.
Officers were called to the H Street Bridge about 4:45 p.m. by a report of a man who was possibly in crisis and arrived to find Morales near the edge of the bridge, Morgan said.
When they attempted to contact him by phone, Morales allegedly threatened them and the general public verbally and made statements indicating he might be armed.
The Police Department’s armored vehicle was brought to the scene, allowing officers to safely approach Morales and begin negotiations that lasted nearly an hour but were unsuccessful, Morgan said.
Morales walked around on the bridge, allegedly making threats, reaching into a backpack, using his cane as a potential weapon, challenging officers and walking toward them in a threatening manner.
When Morales entered what police believed was a safe location, they decided to use a less-lethal impact weapon, which debilitated Morales and allowed officers to take him into custody with only minor injuries.
Morgan said the entire incident lasted more than three hours, during which the H Street Bridge remained closed.
Santa Barbara County
Delta IV Heavy launch from VAFB now planned for Tuesday
The launch of a Delta IV Heavy rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base that was postponed twice last week, is now slated for Tuesday, Dec. 18.
The launch is scheduled for a window that will open at 5:57 p.m. from VAFB’s Space Launch Complex-6. The rocket, provided by United Launch Alliance, will carry a secret payload for the National Reconnaissance Office in a mission dubbed NROL-71.
The launch was initially planned for Dec. 7, but was postponed "due to an issue with a redundant communication link between the control center and the launch site," according to ULA.
It was rescheduled for Dec. 8, but was postponed again that day with just 7 seconds remaining in the pre-launch countdown "due to a problem detected by the Terminal Countdown Sequencer Rack," ULA reported.
Santa Maria
Hearing for New Cuyama man charged in fatal hit-and-run set for Feb. 14.
A preliminary hearing for a New Cuyama man accused of running over another New Cuyama man with his car and killing him in 2017 has been postponed to February.
Douglas Allen Lewis, 35, is charged with felony hit-and-run causing serious permanent injury, being under the influence of methamphetamine and in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested for allegedly running over Travis Studer, 41, after a fight July 25, 2017.
The preliminary hearing will go forward Feb. 14 at the Santa Maria Superior Court.
At 11:16 p.m. July 25, 2017, county sheriff's deputies received a report from a passing motorist, who told officials that there was a man down on the side of the roadway in the 5000 block of Highway 166.
Upon arrival, officials found Studer's body, which had sustained multiple traumatic injuries, according to court records.
Lewis was originally arrested on a warrant in 2017 after the incident but wasn't formally charged by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office until May 2018.
Lewis pleaded not guilty in June in 2018.
According to court records, Lewis has a prior criminal history stemming from incidents between 2002 and 2014, which include DUI, use of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
According to the arrest warrant issued by sheriff's deputies in the aftermath of Studer's death, the incident unfolded after Lewis allegedly went to Studer's home to fight him over another woman.
Studer's body was found face-up with a baseball bat near his hands. Acceleration tracks found in the dirt that led away from Studer's body were consistent with tire tracks found on his body, according to the warrant.
When questioned by detectives on July 25, 2017, Lewis told detectives he did not know Studer was dead until his father later informed him, according to the warrant. Lewis also told detectives he didn't know he had hit Studer and that whatever happened was a "compete accident."
Deputy District Attorney John DeChaine is prosecuting the case.